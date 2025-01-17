Rashid, the little boy who asked for money from a lady known as Maa Tina, has been discovered after his WhatsApp audio went viral

In a new video, the little boy confirmed that he had received the GH¢7 he asked for from Maa Tina and that she did not add the extra GH¢1

Many people were excited to see Rashid, while others campaigned for Maa Tina to give Rashid his GH¢1

Rashid, a little boy, has caught the attention of many social media users. His Maa Tina sound went viral on the entertainment app TikTok and garnered traction.

Rashid, the voice behind Maa Tina, discovered

After Rashid's sound went viral and was used by many social media users, people wondered who the person behind the funny sound was.

One TikToker with the handle @antwiwaah7 made another video showing Rashid's face and captioned the video saying that he was the person behind the viral sound.

In the video, the little boy stood in front of Antwiwaah while holding a black rubber bag. Antwiwaah asked him whether he had received the GH¢7 he asked for from Maa Tina, to which he responded in the affirmative.

He noted that Maa Tina sent him the exact money he asked for via MoMo. When asked what he used the money for, Rashid said he used it to purchase okro.

He noted that the okro was in the black polythene bag and that was what he was going to give to his mother at home.

Reactions to Rashid's video about Maa Tina

Many people were excited to see Rashid, the little boy behind the viral sound, as they talked about how intelligent he was.

After watching the video, others pleaded with Maa Tina in the comment section to give Rashid the GH¢1 she owed him.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to the viral video:

million28 said:

"we want to see Maa Tina...😂she go explain why she didn't add the 1 cedi to our boy."

jernifah said:

"So Maa Tina anfa 1 cedi no ans)so??"

Kwabena Boateng said:

"Ahh Maa Tina paa. Anka )ny3 no 10 mpo err😹😹😹. But when he responds with “nanka” please correct him. It’s not very demure🫡."

Vickie Nana Ama said:

"When he said Maa Tina😩😩😂He reset my mind for the whole video."

OBRONII MELISSA 🌸 said:

"Maa Tina didn’t listen to the second audio anaa 😂😂."

MG❤️ said:

"Maa Tina please you owe us 1 cedi waii."

HJs_GLAMHOUSE said:

"Who else notice his handsomeness 🤣🥰🥰."

Nana Adwoa😘😘 ❤ said:

"so maa Tina watch God face and send only the 7cedis🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

