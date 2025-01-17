Fire Ogya was devastated after he saw a pair of trousers he bought from Broda Sammy for GH₵1500 selling for a cheaper price in Kumasi

The renowned televangelist and doom prophet said Broda Sammy got him to believe the trousers were from Germany

His account intrigued many fans who shared their thoughts about the controversial gospel singer

Renowned televangelist and doom prophet Reverend Jedidia Henry Kore, also known as Prophet Fire Ogya, has shared an intriguing encounter he had with gospel singer Broda Sammy many years ago.

Fire Ogya shares his encounter with Broda Sammy. Photo source: BrodaSammy, FireOja

Source: Instagram

The two appear to be very close. According to Fire Ogya, Broda Sammy once presented an exclusive pair of trousers for him to buy.

In a recent interview discussing the aggressiveness of Asantes when it comes to sales, Fire Ogya said Broda Sammy told him the trousers were imported from Germany, giving him the impression that the outfit was high-end.

The televangelist said Broda Sammy managed to convince him to buy the trousers for GH₵1500.

Fire Ogya claims his exotic fashion taste and desire for rare outfits influenced him to purchase Broda Sammy's GH₵1.5k special trousers some six years ago.

"I went to Kumasi four months after purchasing the trousers to meet him (Broda Sammy). He told us to got to Adum. I wanted to get cuff links and I didn't really know the place. I was surprised to see many pieces of the same trousers I purchased on sale for GH₵40.

Fire Ogya established that Broda Sammy was unrepentant when he questioned him about the situation and even teased him,

"He was rolling on the floor laughing when I questioned him. he didn't even regret that he had duped me."

The renowned televangelist spoke with a lot of regret as he recounted his ordeal.

Ghanaians react to Fire Ogya's tale

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Fire Ogya's encounter with Broda Sammy.

Erzoah Emmanuel nyanzu said:

"Hahahaha, osofo said four months later,it can be like de time he was selling for him den it was not yet in de market hahahaha."

Harrison Amoateng wrote:

"Kumasi is a whole country, you need wisdom visa to stay there."

SefaBaffour noted:

"You won't buy if he gave it to you 100."

user5018071043769 remarked:

"That's not smartness but theft and greed. How can one build trust with such a person after this incident? Have been a victim once and until now we're at loggerheads."

Cclarke Brown added:

"We used to do same to the accra boys during KNUST days. PZ : 10 cedis Campus 200 cedis😂. Interestingly they still thought they were smarter than us because they were speaking pidgin😂."

Fire Ogya prophesies about black Sherif

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fire Ogya had shared a vision he had seen about 23-year-old superstar Black Sherif.

The televangelist said Black Sherif, who is currently one of the most streamed artists in the country, would not be able to produce hit songs.

He explained that evil forces had replaced Black Sherif's tongue, which produced excellent songs in the past.

