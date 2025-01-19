Opambour Bows Before John Mahama as President Storms His Church
Renowned preacher Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour has encountered President John Dramani after his reelection and swearing-in.
The preacher met the president when the latter called on him at his church on Sunday, January 19, 2025.
Opambour is noted to be one of the pastors who publicly supported the president in his reelection bid.
To express his gratitude, the president paid a courtesy call to him at his church.
Opambour was extremely delighted to receive the president at his church.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
