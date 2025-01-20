Twum Barimah, in a video, flaunted the new 2025 Black Badge Rolls Royce Cullinan he had recently acquired from abroad

The Akwatia-based businessman received massive cheers from the community's youth as he parked it by the roadside

The video of Twum Berimah's new Black Badge Rolls Royce Cullinan triggered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Akwatia-based businessman Mr Eric Twum Darkwa, popularly known as Twum Barimah, courted attention on social media after a video of his newest expensive car acquisition surfaced.

Akwatia-based businessman Twum Barimah launches a new Rolls Royce Cullinan. Photo source: @officiallilwin and @twum.1

Source: Instagram

In recent years, the renowned millionaire who amassed his vast wealth as a significant investor in the diamond and gold sector in Akwatia lived a low-profile lifestyle off social media.

In recent months, Twum Barimah has gained prominence on TikTok, sharing videos of himself at his mining sites and making several donations to many individuals in his community.

The businessman also stole the spotlight at the 40-day observation of his colleague and close associate Prince Frimpong's parents, Mrs Christiana Adomako and Baffour Frempong Kagya ll, in Akwatia in the Eastern region.

At the event, Twum Barimah sprayed several Ghana cedi notes on his Prince Frimpong and other individuals who attended the event to commiserate with the bereaved.

Twum Barimah launches new Rolls Royce Cullinan

In a viral TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Twum Barimah was spotted parking his newly acquired black Badge Rolls Royce Cullinan by the roadside in the Akwatia community.

The Akwatia-based businessman received massive cheers from the community's youth, who rushed to see the new car and its unique features.

Mr Twum Barimah, beaming with excitement, opened the doors to the Rolls Royce Cullinan, which had his name carefully inscribed on it and showed the plush interior. The youth hurriedly sat in the car, posing for multiple photo sessions.

The businessman has also been spotted cruising in an AMG Mercedes Benz G63 on multiple occasions in town.

Per checks on the internet, the Black Badge Rolls Royce Cullinan has a price range of around $392,000 and goes up to $454,000. The exclusive vehicle costs nearly twice as much on the market as a Bentley Bentayga or a Mercedes-Maybach GLS Class.

Below is the video of Twum Barimah flaunting his new Rolls Royce Cullinan:

Twum Barimah's Rolls Royce Cullinan stirs reactions

The video of Twum Barimah's new Black Badge Rolls Royce Cullinan triggered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mr Big Money commented:

"The man try oooo. Congrats to him. Who is Twum Berimah?"

user8557802607535 said:

"Now Rolls Royce is becoming like Honda Civic in Ghana."

Akanaa Hene commented:

"Wale dey sit there dey make noise say he get money jon you see say people get money for this country but never brag about it."

just_me_2334 said:

"Rolls Royce in the hood is crazy. Congratulations eje."

Kofi Job purchases six new cars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Job purchased six new cars and cleared them at the Tema Port after they were shipped to Ghana.

The Kumasi-based businessman's new fleet of cars included a BMW XM, a Black Badge Rolls Royce Cullinan, a Mercedes AMG Brabus GLE 800, a 2024 Range Rover Mansory LWB, a Mercedes AMG G63 and an HSLS Hofele 800.

Kofi Job's six new car acquisitions went viral and garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh