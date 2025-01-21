Ghanaian actor Lil Win was recently seen at Pankrono, Kumasi, supporting his publicist Okyeame

The actor's publicist lost his mum recently and was tearful at his late mother's one-week ceremony

Bundles of cash went up in the air as Lil Win attempted to cheer his colleague up at the sombre event

Scores of Ghanaian celebrities were recently spotted at a one-week ceremony held in honour of the late mother of Lil Win's publicist, Okyeame Akwadaa Nyame.

Okyeame has worked with Lil Win for several years and has been instrumental in rolling out the actor's key movie projects, including the critically acclaimed A Country Called Ghana, which was released last year.

Lil Win arrived with a large entourage at the event grounds. Scores of film executives, including Samuel Nyamekye of Miracle Films. Representatives from the actor's school, Great Minds International, also attended the one-week ceremony.

Lil Win sprays publicist with cash

The Kumawood actor sat close to Okyeame, his publicist, who couldn't control his tears as guests exchanged pleasantries with him.

Lil Win made several attempts to cheer his bereaved colleague. He then dragged him to the dancefloor and encouraged him to dance.

While dancing, the Kumawood actor took bundles of cash and sprayed it on Okyeame, who had tears rolling down his cheeks.

The gesture by Lil Win caused something of a minor commotion on the dancefloor as guests tried picking up the cash off the floor.

The actor then extended his money-spraying spree to other guests at the event, as captured in trending footage on social media.

Lil Win commiserates with Okyeame amid loss

Before the one-week ceremony, Lil Win announced the death of Okyeame's mother in a post on social media.

He shared an emotional eulogy on Facebook and pledged his support for his publicist and long-time friend.

"I am deeply sorry for your loss, and I stand by you during this difficult time. Your mother was a beautiful person who will be deeply missed. Your mother had a wonderful heart, and I remember how she always made me feel welcome in your home," the actor wrote in the social media post.

"On behalf of the Wezzy Empire team, we urge you to stay strong, and we will always be by your side to ensure a befitting burial for your mother," Lil Win added.

Lil Win squashes rumoured beef with Dr Likee

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Likee and Lil Win impressed fans with their moments in Pankron as they mourned Okyeame's mother together.

The actors, who were rumoured to be feuding, hugged each other and danced following an invitation by Broda Sammy, who performed live at the event.

Before their stint in Pankrono, Lil Win and Dr Likee met each other at Buokrom for C Confion's funeral. This gave fans more reasons to disregard the rumours.

