Jojo Mills Robertson, in a video, advised middle-aged Ghanaians being discouraged by their compatriots from relocating abroad

The Efiewura TV series actor stated that there were no age restrictions for individuals looking to relocate abroad

Jojo Mills Robertson added that middle-aged individuals could relocate abroad and succeed as long as they had good health and the ability to work

Ghanaian actor Jojo Mills Robertson, popularly known for his work in the Efiewura comic TV series, has advised middle-aged Ghanaians being discouraged by their compatriots from relocating abroad.

In a recent interview with blogger Sammy Kay, US-based Ghanaian social media personality Naana Donkor Arthur advised Ghanaians in their forties to reconsider relocating to the US.

The content creator noted many challenges older individuals faced in settling in America after relocating. She explained that acquiring legal documentation was costly and stressful and required individuals to pay an estimated $35,000, which does not guarantee success.

Naana Donkor Arthur said the US system was not favourable for those looking to start a new life at an advanced age. She advised Ghanaians in their forties and beyond to explore other ways to achieve their financial goals instead of relocating.

The social media personality added that younger people were better suited for the challenges of living in the US, as they have more time and energy to build a future.

"You can relocate abroad anytime" - Jojo Mills

Jojo Mills Robertson took to his official TikTok page to share a video of himself reacting to the claims made by Naana Arthur Donkor and other Ghanaians living abroad.

The Efiewura actor, currently based in the US, dismissed the social media personality's claims, stating that there were no age restrictions on relocating abroad. Jojo Mills urged Ghanaians not to be deceived by others.

He said:

"There is this speculation that people always talk about like when you are 40, you don't travel outside. Do not let anybody deceive you. Life is what we make it. New situations always demand new principles in life. You are obliged to travel at any given time in life. You can relocate any time, any day in your life."

Jojo Mills Robertson shared a personal story, recounting how his father achieved his dream of becoming a lawyer in his fifties and became a Supreme Court judge at age 65.

He explained that middle-aged individuals could relocate abroad and succeed as long as they had good health and the ability to work. He noted that foreign businesses like Walmart Inc. had no employment discrimination policies and hired elderly individuals.

Jojo Mills Robertson added that the US allowed everyone, including senior citizens, to work and make ends meet.

Jojo Mills Robertson's relocation comments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Sammie commented:

"Listen to a man who's a living testimony."

Mr_Rikks said:

"Struggles everywhere so choose the country you want to struggle in. Your life your choice."

beetee commented:

"My grandmother travelled to the States at age 60 and now she is 77 years old. She has built two houses👍👍."

The Civilian Major said:

"Where is NDA? She should come and listen to words of wisdom."

Kingcole commented:

"I am glad you came out to let the hypocrites know their level."

Jojo Mills shares relocation struggles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jojo Mills Robertson recounted his struggles after relocating abroad.

The former Efiewura series actor shared a story about quitting his job after he earned a prominent position in a workers' union group.

Jojo Mills Robertson warned Ghanaians against participating in any activity that could jeopardise their immigration status abroad.

