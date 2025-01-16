Jojo Mills Robertson, in a video, recounted his early struggles after relocating abroad and working with another person's documents

The Efiewura TV series shared a story of how he quit his job and became unemployed for a while because he did not have his own documents

Jojo Mills Robertson urged Ghanaians to humble themselves and avoid involving themselves in work-related activities abroad

Ghanaian actor Jojo Mills Robertson, popularly known for his role in the Efiewura comic TV series, has opened up about his struggles during the early period of his stint abroad.

The comic actor quit the Ghanaian movie industry several years ago after almost a decade-long stint portraying a dubious pastor with a huge appetite in the local drama series and relocated abroad to seek greener pastures.

In recent years, the popular movie star has been documenting his activities on social media. He returned to Ghana in 2024 for vacation and was spotted on what appeared to be a friendly lunch date with his long-time colleague, Eunice Banini, from the Efiewura TV series.

Jojo Mills Robertson has also often shared videos of himself dancing at home and workplace in the US, where he appears to be living a successful life.

Jojo Mills recounts early struggles after relocating

Jojo Mills Robertson recently took to his official TikTok page to recount how he lost a job after he was nominated and subsequently voted to lead a workers' union as an immigrant using a legal citizen's documentation to work in the US legally.

The Efiewura TV series actor said he initially involved himself in every activity after being employed in New York, even though he did not know about it. He noted that he was chosen to speak on behalf of the workers because of his good work ethic.

Jojo Mills Robertson noted that he consulted the owner of his work documents, who advised him against taking the role and finding himself in trouble with the authorities later.

He said that he later lied to his deputy about a family emergency and permanently quit the job even though he earned a good salary there.

The comic actor noted he struggled to find other jobs and stayed at home for a while as the workers were part of the union he and his former colleagues were members of.

Jojo Mills Robertson advised Ghanaians to humble themselves whenever they travelled abroad and got the opportunity to use other individuals' documents to work.

He urged Ghanaians to avoid work-related activities like strikes and unions, as any issues could negatively impact them and the owners of their work documents.

Watch the video below:

Jojo Mills Robertson's comments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kuyas boutiqueneverythinbeauty said:

"Hmmmm, it is not easy when you travel."

samuelbordensbb commented:

"God bless you, bra Joe. God bless you."

NanaBoateng_ankobea said:

"I had a similar experience. They made me an assistant supervisor, and I told them I couldn’t control Akata. I had to decline because I didn’t want any trouble whatsoever 😂."

Kwasi Wusu commented:

"Uncle, thanks for your advice 🙏."

