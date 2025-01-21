Fella Makafui, in a trending video, wore a construction cap as she inspected building materials at a local shop by the roadside

The actress recently launched her real estate business, Fella Homes and has shared footage of herself at construction sites

The video of Fella Makafui wearing a construction cap and inspecting building materials at a local shop triggered mixed reactions

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui has begun her journey into the real estate industry.

In 2024, the celebrated actress shared her interest in entering the home construction business and her other successful ventures, including a movie production company.

In several interviews, Fella Makafui noted that she was pitching houses to prospective buyers in return for a commission and was working on buying houses and lands to sell directly to people.

The actress made this known during her separation from her ex-husband and rapper Medikal, with whom she shares a daughter, Island Frimpong.

Fella Makafui later launched her own real estate company, Fella Homes, and shared footage of herself at a construction site inspecting the ongoing work being undertaken by her employees.

Fella Makafui inspects building materials

In a viral TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Fella Makafui was spotted interacting with an individual at a local building materials store by the roadside.

The celebrated actress, who recently covered the tattoo of her former husband Medikal's name on her arm, wore a casual outfit and a construction cap as she inspected several building materials, including iron rods.

From the footage, it appeared Fella Makafui was negotiating the prices of the building materials with the shop owner as a camera operator recorded their interaction from behind.

Below is the video of Fella Makafui inspecting building materials:

Reactions to Fella inspecting building materials

The video of Fella Makafui wearing a construction cap and inspecting building materials at a local shop triggered mixed reactions from fans. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

Mr. Robin commented:

"The best revenge anyone can have is to do good for themselves 🔥🔥🔥."

Odorbah said:

"She is a serious money-minded woman, and I really love her 🥰🥰🥰."

blazo71 commented:

"Don’t joke with Ewe woman ooo."

Jones Asare said:

"She is a woman of dignity, substance and integrity."

HIGHEST commented:

"This gal knows where’s she coming from. She won’t play."

Esther said:

"Madam, you should wear protective gear ooo especially safety boot."

BOSS HYPE commented:

"Where is your safety boot?"

Godbead said:

"Na settings ooo 🤣🤣🤣."

