Medikal, in a TikTok video, gifted his mother, Madam Portia Lamptey, a brand-new iPhone 16

The rapper's daughter, Island Frimpong, questioned why her father failed to purchase a phone for her

Medikal's iPhone 16 gift to his mother, Madam Portia Lamptey, triggered mixed reactions from fans on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, courted attention after a video of him gifting his mother an expensive new smartphone surfaced on social media.

Island Frimpong requests a phone after Medikal gifts his mother, a new iPhone. Photo source: @islandfrimpong, @highestkay1 and @amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

The Beyond Kontrol record label CEO has had a close relationship with his mother, Madam Portia Lamptey, and young sister, Patrah Adwoa Frimpong.

In multiple interviews, Medikal has fondly spoken about his mother's sacrifices to raise him and his sister as a single parent following the passing of their father when he was still young.

The rapper's mother was among the few individuals who stood by his side and offered support as he endured a difficult and tense separation from his ex-wife, Fella Makafui, in 2024, which saw him make several angry rants on social media.

Medikal gifts his mother new iPhone 16

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Medikal expressed his excitement as he arrived at his mansion in East Legon with a new iPhone 16 in a small bag to surprise his mother, Madam Portia Lamptey.

Upon entering the plush living room, his mother, Madam Portia and daughter, Island Frimpong, watched a program on a big flat-screen TV.

Medikal's mother, Madam Portia Lamptey, could not hide her excitement as her son approached her and handed over the newly purchased iPhone 16, freshly sealed in a box.

The rapper's mother wildly celebrated as Island Frimpong, the daughter he shares with his ex-wife and famous actress Fella Makafui, repeatedly questioned why she was also not the beneficiary of a new expensive smartphone like her grandmother.

Island Frimpong's request garnered a response from Medikal, who informed her that she was too young and had not reached the appropriate age to own a smartphone.

Medikal carefully unboxed the new iPhone 16 and gave it to his mother, Madam Portia Lamptey, who thanked her son for the surprise new gift.

The new iPhone marks the latest expensive gift Medikal has given to his mother since he became a successful name in the Ghanaian music industry in the middle 2010s. In the past, the rapper shared that he built a mansion for Madam Portia when he turned 20.

Below is the video of Medikal gifting his mother a new iPhone 16:

Medikal's iPhone gift to mum stirs reactions

The video of Medikal gifting his mother a new iPhone 16 triggered reactions from fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Debby commented:

"Island is jealous ooooo."

Bob Zula said:

"You bought a phone for your mum to let the world know. Settings nkoaa."

Irenetheboss commented:

"Awn, Island said what about her? Lol, with her cute little voice."

sarauniyanumi said:

"That Island girl nu, is she a grandma or a baby? Eii, mpaninsem mu pro max 😂😂😂."

Fella Makafui replaces Medikal's tattoo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui replaced a tattoo of Medikal's name she had inked on her arm.

The celebrated actress covered Medikal's name with a new tattoo in the wake of the rapper's rumoured relationship with Eazzy.

Fella Makafui had previously claimed she would never replace Medikal's tattoo.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh