Influencer Ama Burland has flaunted her brand new apartment as she announced in an Instagram post about moving out

In the video, she noted that the reason her apartment looked similar to that of influencer Gisela was because they had moved into the same building

Many social media congratulated her, while others gushed over the beautiful interior

Famous Ghanaian influencer Princess Ama Burland has announced that she has moved out of her mother's home into her apartment.

Ama Burland flaunts the interior of her new apartment. Image Credit: @princess_burland

Source: Instagram

Gisela flaunts the interior of her new apartment

The news comes after her best friend and social media Influencer Gisela Amponsah faced backlash a few days ago for spending GH¢10,600 on curtains as she renovated her new apartment.

Ama took to her Instagram page to share a video of the beautiful interior of her new apartment, and in the video, she noted that she had yet to renovate it.

Excitedly, she walked across the living room and twirled to show how excited she was to win her place.

She showed the beautiful interior of the apartment, including the kitchen, and how much she loved it. She spoke about the similarities of her space to that of Gisela and noted that she was in the same building as her.

In the Instagram post's caption, the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast cohost talked about how excited they were to find an apartment after several weeks of house hunting finally.

"Finallyyyy I got an apartment🥳🥳.. I can’t wait to decorate it!!"

In the video, she noted that the first thing she wanted to shop for was air refreshers from Collection Premium Ghana because she loved her space smelling nice.

"Im excitedd. Also the Air Refreshers from @collectionpremiumghana are sooo good!!"

Reactions to Ama Burland's new apartment

The comment section was filled with excitement and congratulatory messages to the Chef It Up host as she moved from her mother's home to her own home.

Some social media users in the comment section advised Ama Burland not to disclose how much she spends renovating her new apartment since that would open her to criticism.

Below are the exciting reactions of Ama's fervent fans to the video of her new apartment:

giselaamponsah said:

"hi neighbour 🤭🤭🤭🤭"

aframdanielle said:

"Congratulations love this for youuuu❤️!!!!!"

flightbae.b said:

"Congratulations dear, so beautiful watching your progress 😍 bravo 👏🏾."

__ms.zira said:

"Our YouTube is going to get better . It’s not now we will do so I’m going to Gisela’s house noo…u r together sha 😂❤️❤️congrats."

xo_rse said:

"I am happy for you two💃🏻💃🏻those saying it’s Gisella’s apartment are you guys deaf or what🤷🏻‍♀️😂😂😂."

afitsegah said:

"Aww invite me for dinner!! I’ll bring garlic bread 😍."

mistameister said:

"Omg! Love the chipboard textured wall 🔥."

collectionpremiumghana said:

"Congratulations Princes! And thanks for shopping with us! 💐❤️."

_slerge said:

"Please don’t buy curtains o they will come after you😂😂 just for fun."

Asantewaa defends Gisela's GH¢10k curtains

YEN.com.gh reported that TikToker Asantewaa posted a video on social media defending influencer Gisela Amponsah after she faced backlash for spending GH₵10k on curtains to renovate her new apartment.

In the viral video, which has since been deleted from her page, she called out the trolls and spoke about the mental health of social media influencers in the almost 10-minute video.

Asantewaa did not stop there; she also commented on blogger Gist For Life's TikTok video, calling her out for criticising Gisela for spending so much on curtains for her apartment.

Source: YEN.com.gh