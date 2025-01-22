Stonebwoy is set to perform in London in March as part of his Up & Running6 Tour, and many of his fans have expressed eager anticipation for the show

The musician took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to express his excitement for the show and asked his fans to anticipate

Up & Running is Stonebwoy's sixth studio album and follows his successful 5th album 5th Dimension, which gained worldwide acclaim

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy will perform in London this March as part of his ‘Up & Running6’ tour. Fans have expressed excitement for the upcoming show, which promises to be one of the highlights of the tour.

The announcement was made on Stonebwoy’s X (formerly Twitter) page, where he shared his excitement and asked fans to anticipate the event. The London performance is part of the promotional tour for his sixth studio album, ‘Up & Running’.

The album, released on October 24, 2024, features 13 tracks, including ‘Your Body,’ ‘Ekelebe’ featuring ODUMODUBLVCK, ‘Jejereje’ featuring Ginton, and ‘Pray for Me’ featuring Wyclef Jean. It follows his successful fifth album, ‘5th Dimension,’ which received global acclaim.

Before heading to London, Stonebwoy will begin the tour in North America. He announced the North American leg on X with a photo containing the tour’s details. It will start in Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday, February 20, 2025, and end on Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Stonebwoy excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

CMhuffin said:

"Yoo ya ti Toucher ensuro we Dey ur back."

WholeEmpire commented:

"You go cancel de show cos everyone dey go R2bees dema own."

DerickJim3 reacted:

"Stonebwoy always deliver a value for money performance. Those attend his shows will attest to that."

1pm1038421 wrote:

"If you love Stonebwoy so much follow me here."

G77286744khwame commented:

"Obviously Dem no say we carry fire 🔥 pun our head ooo.Tocher Dem."

rontobwouy commented:

"One day I go attend ur show outside Ghana."

PanpanjaH commented:

"Torcher we dey fast for March inside oh hm.😒😒"

shine_temple said:

"Jaimaica artistes should be on alert or else we will take this genre away from them …😂. His name is stonebwoy the only Afro dancehall artiste in the world."

FredMorgan11270 commented:

"I’ve featured spice and fly her to Gh saaa “anufo k3se3 track you take her do” Jon see some video bi such embarrassing 🙈…. Talk bout SM and your career go dey pending."

Stonebwoy's son performs his song

Stonebwoy is not the only talented person in his family; it seems like his son Janam has taken after him, and he also sings pretty well.

YEN.com.gh reported that the son of the dancehall icon wowed a crowd at an event as he sang one of his father's hit songs and received praise from the large crowd.

The video of the viral moment made rounds on social media, with many people highlighting that the apple did not fall too far from the tree. Janam's confidence impressed many people.

