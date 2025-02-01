Shatta Wale took to Instagram to wish his mentor Vybz Kartel luck ahead of the Grammy Awards, expressing confidence in a win for the Gaza leader

The dancehall icon received his first-ever Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album with 'Party With Me' at the 67th GRAMMY Awards which will happen on Sunday, February 2

Vybz Kartel responded to Shatta Wale's well wishes with a heartwarming response in the comments section acknowledging his message

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has thrown his full support behind his mentor, Vybz Kartel, ahead of the 67th Grammy Awards.

Shatta Wale wishes Vybz Kartel luck ahead of Grammys. Photo source: vybzkartel

The Jamaican icon, who earned his first-ever nomination for Best Reggae Album with 'Party With Me', will be vying for the prestigious award on Sunday, February 2.

Taking to Instagram, Shatta Wale expressed confidence in a victory for Vybz Kartel, reinforcing the deep bond they share.

The Jamaican legend responded with a heartfelt message, acknowledging Shatta Wale’s support. Their connection has been evident over the years, with the Ghanaian star consistently crediting Vybz Kartel as a major influence on his career.

The two dancehall heavyweights recently shared a historic moment at the Freedom Street concert, held at the Jamaica National Stadium in Kingston on December 31, 2024.

The highly anticipated event brought together some of the biggest names in dancehall, including Spice, Popcaan, Skilibeng, and Bounty Killer, who delivered electrifying performances to thousands of fans.

Shatta Wale was the only African artiste invited to perform at the high-profile event, marking a significant milestone in his career.

The concert gave him the long-awaited opportunity to meet Vybz Kartel in person for the first time. Having idolised the Jamaican legend for years, Shatta Wale expressed deep gratitude for the experience, describing it as a dream come true.

Shatta Wale and Vybz Kartel win hearts

