Osei Kwame Despite is set to open Ghana’s first automobile museum, showcasing luxury and classic cars

The announcement was made on his 63rd birthday, with his son Kennedy Osei sharing the news on Instagram

Social media users who saw the post congratulated the multi-millionaire and wished him a happy birthday

Ghanaian business mogul Osei Kwame Despite is expected to soon open the first automobile museum in Ghana.

The opening of the Despite Automobile Museum was announced on Sunday, February 2, 2025, which happens to be the birthday of the multi-millionaire.

In an Instagram post announcing the opening, Osei Kwame Despite’s first son, Kennedy Osei said this may be the first of its kind even in West Africa.

“On his Birthday he announces the first Auto-museum in Ghana. Possibly the first of its kind in West Africa. The Despite Automobile Museum soon to be open. @despiteautomuseum & Residence.”

Another Instagram post on @despiteautomuseum indicated that the museum will have a beautiful collection of luxury cars.

“As we honour his legacy today, we are thrilled to announce that the Despite Automobile Museum officially opens soon! Get ready to experience a breathtaking collection of classic and luxury cars like never before.”

In the bio of the @despiteautomuseum, the description shows that the museum would entail history and craftsmanship.

“Luxury, history and craftsmanship—a must-visit for car lovers. Get exclusive behind-the-scenes access and unparalleled car content.”

Meanwhile, Osei Kwame Despite started his 63rd birthday by celebrating with members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club. They honoured their leader by singing and cutting a birthday cake.

Netizens comment on Ghana’s first automobile museum

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared on social media. Read them below:

Asantehene's Old cabinet still in good shape

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of an old cabinet at the Manhyia Palace Museum had gone viral and got many talking.

The antique cabinet, which the then-Asantehene used in the 1940s, is still in good shape.

Many people who reacted to the video shared varied opinions, with some commending the museum for preserving these relics.

