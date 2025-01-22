Freezy MacBones, in a social media post, was spotted publicly spending quality time with his newborn son, Quincy Gyimah

The UK-based Ghanaian boxer toured many tourist sites in Paris, including the Louvre Museum and the Eiffel Tower

Fans thronged to the comment section of Freezy MacBones' social media post to share positive reactions

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian light heavyweight boxer Seth Gyimah, popularly known as Freezy MacBones, courted attention after he was publicly spotted with his newborn son.

Freezy MacBones takes time from training to spend time with his newborn son in Paris. Photo source: @freezy_macbones_official

Source: Instagram

The renowned boxer, who relocated to the UK for a better life many years ago after experiencing severe hardships in Ghana, welcomed a baby with his French partner, Helen Defrance, on November 25, 2024.

Freezy MacBones and his girlfriend had kept their relationship private for a long time until they announced the good news with photos of themselves from the hospital after their baby's delivery.

The Ghanaian boxer also revealed that the child was named Quincy Gyimah and expressed gratitude to his partner for giving him his first child.

Helen Defrance is a famous former French sailor who won a bronze medal in the women's 470 event at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Helen Defrance, who now works as a qualified nutritionist for French professional football club Lille LOSC within their High-Performance structure, enjoyed her first Christmas festivities with Freezy MacBones, their son, and other loved ones in their apartment in Paris.

Freezy MacBones tours Paris with newborn son

Freezy MacBones took a break from his training schedule to spend quality time with his newborn son, Quincy Gyimah, in Paris, France.

The renowned boxer took to his official Facebook page to share multiple photos of himself touring various tourist attractions with many others in the French capital.

In the first slide, Freezy MacBones is seen with his son in a baby carrier as they stand in front of the Louvre Museum, a national art museum in Paris, France, and one of the most famous museums in the world. The museum is inside the Louvre Palace, in the centre of Paris, adjacent to the Tuileries Gardens.

The second, fourth and sixth slides showed the renowned boxer and Quincy Gyimah standing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

In the seventh slide, Freezy MacBones was spotted with his son at the Arc de Triomphe, built to honour the military men who fought and died for France during the French Revolution and the Napoleonic Wars.

The boxer was also spotted at a plush restaurant, where he gently held his son in his arms and watched him with joy.

In the caption of his social media post, Freezy MacBones urged fans to express their gratitude to God for the positive things that happened in their lives.

He wrote:

"Look back and thank God. Look forward and trust God.👏💖❤️."

Below are Freezy MacBones' social media posts:

Freezy MacBones' tour with son stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered comments from social media users below:

David Linford said:

"Glory be to God in all things."

Yankyera Paul Soja commented:

"Glory be to Him. We used to farm in your village."

Padi Kwablah said:

"Keep training hard, bro."

Nana Kwame Ashley commented:

"Congratulations 🎉❤️ Mando Freezy MacBones. Don't forget to bring me something when you are coming back home."

Kantanka's school's boarding houses go viral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Apostle Safo Kantanka's school boarding houses went viral on social media.

The Apostle Safo School of Arts and Sciences boarding houses had beautiful rooms with electrical appliances and washrooms.

The video of Apostle Safo Kantanka's school boarding houses triggered massive reactions among Ghanaians.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh