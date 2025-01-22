Countryman Songo, in a video, was spotted hanging out with his family members, including his young sister and her baby, in Berlin, Germany

Award-winning Ghanaian sports journalist Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo, flaunted his beautiful sister during his recent trip abroad.

Countryman Songo flaunts his beautiful sister during his trip abroad.

Source: Twitter

Over the years, the controversial sports journalist has gained notoriety for being an outspoken personality and frequent rants about the decline of the Ghanaian football sector.

Despite being a notable figure in the Ghanaian media, the host of Adom TV's popular sports show Fire for Fire has kept his family out of the public eye.

On a few occasions, Countryman Songo has shared photos of his beautiful wife, Mrs Agyemang, two daughters, Vanessa and Gabriella, and a son, Jeffrey, as they attended various public events.

In 2021, the renowned journalist and his family were spotted posing for photos at the altar of a church they attended in the US. The Agyemang family later had fun times at a restaurant.

In one of the photos, Countryman Songo kissed his wife's cheeks as she beamed with a smile at the romantic gesture.

Countryman Songo flaunts beautiful family

Countryman Songo took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) page to share a video of his moments with some family members, including his younger sister Akua Pokuaa Kyei Okyere, a nurse practitioner and content creator who resides in Berlin, Germany.

In the video, the Adom FM sports journalist hung out with his sister and her newborn baby in a plush restaurant. They posed for multiple photos and recorded themselves joking around before joining other relatives outside.

Countryman Songo and his sister later went to another restaurant to eat appetising and expensive international dishes.

Below is the video of Countryman Songo with his family abroad:

Reactions to Countryman Songo's linkup with family

The video of Countryman Songo linking up with his family abroad triggered significant reactions, with many Ghanaians thronging to the comment section to share their opinion. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

@HenryCudjoe10 commented:

"God bless you and the family 🙏🏾."

Dan Yeb said:

"Songooo and his family 3y3 ogyaaa😍."

Ɔkyeni Ba_AppiahKubi commented:

"Fire man wow. Nice family 🥰."

Jennifer Ameyaw said:

"Wow wow wow 3y3 ogya 🥰."

@zephcobby commented:

"Beautiful family you got there."

@PayaseVandamme said:

"Kofi Adams is our incoming Sports minister, Songo. Any available fire?"

