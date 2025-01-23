Dr Likee, in a social media post, announced that Mmebusem (Ghana Jesus) was set to tie the knot on February 1, 2025

The comic actor had previously been embroiled in an alleged fake marriage scandal several years ago

Many Ghanaians thronged to the comment section of Dr Likee's post to congratulate Mmebusem on his upcoming wedding

Popular Ghanaian comic actor Justice Hymns, popularly known as Mmebusem or Ghana Jesus, is set to marry his beautiful girlfriend.

Mmebusem (Ghana Jesus) is set to tie the knot with his beautiful girlfriend. Photo source: @official_ras_nene and @official_mmebusem

The actor, who gained popularity in the middle 2010s for his comedic portrayal of Jesus in numerous comedy skits, was embroiled in controversy in 2019 after issues about his marriage to his first wife, Abena Boatemaa, a special needs girl, made the headlines.

The news of Mmebusem and Abena Boatemaa's marriage emerged after their wedding photos popped up on social media, surprising many Ghanaians. A year into their marriage, it was reported that the couple had welcomed twin babies.

However, in a 2019 interview, the comic actor, who collaborated with artistes like Joey B in his popular skits, denied that he was married to Abena Boatemaa.

He explained his supposed marriage to Abena Boatemaa was not real and that the marriage was just a stunt to make people like her despite her health challenges.

Mmebusem's claims were dismissed by Abena Boatemaa's mother, who was based abroad. She noted that her daughter was the actor's actual wife and that she funded the entire wedding ceremony.

The actor's mother-in-law also claimed that she bought a house for them, gave them cars, and gave them cash to start life.

Ghana Jesus set to marry again

Dr Likee, a Kumawood comic actor and close friend of Mmebusem (Ghana Jesus), took to his official Instagram page to announce his colleague's upcoming nuptials.

The comic actor shared the wedding invitation card with a pre-wedding photo of Mmebusem and his beautiful fiancee, Millicent, on it.

Dr Likee also shared that Mmebusem and Millicent were set to marry on February 1, 2025, in Asuofia Nketia, a township in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. The wedding ceremony is expected to commence at noon.

Below is Dr Likee's social media post about Mmebusem's upcoming wedding:

Ghanaians congratulate Mmebusem on his upcoming wedding

The news of Mmebusem's upcoming marriage to his beautiful Millicent was well-received by fans, who congratulated him on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

kofigood commented:

"Mo mu whan na a falli ama me. Lol congrats Snr."

chefisaac_official said:

"Congratulations in advance. Jesus didn't marry, so why are you gonna marry 😂."

mijay2021 commented:

"This our generation Jesus is getting married👏👏👏👏."

prince_kwadwo_owusu said:

"Yesu. You’re marrying on my birthday 🎉 👏👏👏 congratulations."

