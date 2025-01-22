Kantanka's Apostle Safo School of Arts and Sciences, in a video, unveiled the ultramodern boarding facilities for their students

The boarding facilities provide accommodation for Primary, Junior High School and Senior High School students in the institution

The school's boarding facilities were equipped with air conditioning, personal lockers, fridges, modern washrooms, and new beds

Kantanka's Apostle Safo School of Arts and Sciences (GREAT ASSAS) has unveiled new ultramodern boarding facilities for their students.

Kantanka's school unveils ultramodern boarding facilities

The leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana and prominent inventor Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's school shared footage of the beautiful edifice as part of its admission advertisement for the new academic calendar in Ghana.

From the footage, the Apostle Safo School of Arts and Sciences (GREAT ASSAS) had three categories for their boarding facility to accommodate Primary, Junior High School (SHS) and Senior High School (SHS) students.

The Premium Boarding House provides plush accommodation with air conditioning, personal lockers, fridges, modern washrooms, and single beds for lower and upper primary.

The facility is also available for children five or older, with dedicated supervisors to ensure their care and growth.

The school also has standard boarding facilities, which offer JHS and SHS students secure, comfortable accommodations to support their academic journeys.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka founded the Apostle Safo School of Arts and Sciences as a private institution in 1997 to provide quality practical science training for children nationwide.

Since its emergence, the school has had multiple branches in Accra, Kumasi, and Akyem Tafo, Ghana, and it is considered one of the highest-rated educational institutions.

Below is the video of Kantanka's school's ultramodern boarding facilities:

Kantanka's school's ultramodern boarding facilities stir reactions

The video of the Apostle Safo School of Arts and Sciences (GREAT ASSAS) boarding facilities garnered significant traction on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nana Yaw Agyeman said:

"Woooow 🥰🥰🥰. Please all my children are on the way coming oo 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

La-MaCtina commented:

"I will always choose Great Assas."

Kwadwo Safo Studios said:

"Wow. This is impressive 🔥."

Obaayaa Safowaa Kantinpo commented:

"This is so beautiful."

RICH KOBBY247 said:

"Wow, this is so beautiful."

Akuasikapa commented:

"This is really great."

Adwoa Esther said:

"Wow, this is really nice 🥰🥰🥰 Great Assas is always the best 👌."

Amma commented:

"Yes, Ooo Yes, and Amen, Ooo, Amen. So please well done ooo Papa The Apostle Nana Safo Kantanka with all your amazing kindness love and Mercy upon Africa as a whole."

Akrobeto unveils new modernised Kantanka vehicle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akrobeto unveiled a new modernised vehicle he purchased from Kantanka Automobiles, attracting some mixed reactions from Ghanaians online.

The famous Kumawood actor emphasised the need for ordinary people and distinguished political figures to invest significantly in the brand and purchase many for personal use.

Akrobeto also recounted how many politicians purchased the Kantanka cars in the past and stated that patronage for the local brand would help the Ghanaian economy grow once again.

