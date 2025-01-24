Kojo Forex has left Dubai to return to Ghana and visited the village with his father, where they took nice photos

The forex trader shared the photo on X and indicated that he was spending some good time with his old man

In the photo, Kojo Forex was in an all-pink outfit and black sneakers while his dad rocked a traditional smock

Ghanaian forex trader Kojo Forex has returned to Ghana from Dubai to spend time with his father and visited the village with him.

Kojo Forex bonds with his father in the village after returning to Ghana from Dubai.

Source: Instagram

The trader shared a photo of the visit on his X (formerly Twitter) page, showing him seated alongside his father in plastic chairs as they posed for the camera.

Kojo wore a trendy all-pink outfit with black sneakers, while his father dressed in a traditional smock and trousers. The forex trader disclosed that he was enjoying time with his father, highlighting their close bond.

This visit comes shortly after Kojo flew his father to Dubai to celebrate his achievements. In a TikTok video, he documented the trip, which included picking up his father in a Tesla Cybertruck and visiting popular landmarks.

The pair toured Dubai and later dined at a restaurant, with Kojo’s father appearing delighted throughout the experience.

Kojo Forex, who relocated to Dubai due to its favourable business environment and lower taxes, has become a well-known figure in the forex trading industry. He has gained popularity for his luxurious lifestyle and frequently showcases his success online.

Since moving to Dubai, he has added a Tesla Cybertruck to his collection of luxury cars and often shares updates about his life on social media. Despite his wealth, Kojo has shown a strong appreciation for his family, often bonding with his wife and child and documenting their family time.

Kojo Forex and dad stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Jbosfx said:

"Not from a very rich background but he made up his mind to make his family rich, wealthy and known… God bless you more bro… indeed a rich family has already came out from you. Love you man."

SonsofZebedee2 wrote:

"So you paa you dey Dubai as you dey claim. Always in pink attire. Today you go post picture wey you dey Dubai the next day you go post picture wey you dey sogakope."

RichardsonKojo said:

"Please what is the name of your humble hometown cos l know you are from Volta, l am one too just curious to know maybe we could even be a family."

chukwuka2k wrote:

"Then suppose drag you say up on all the money you no fit tile floor your village house😂😂. E sure say if na another person you go don drag am sharp sharp."

