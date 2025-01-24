Wode Maya, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, went on a wildlife safari in Botswana and had the opportunity to walk alongside a huge male lion

While he was walking with the lion, a lioness popped up behind him, and the YouTuber instantly got frightened, but the tour guide asked him not to be scared

In the comments section of the video, many social media users teased Wode Maya for getting scared, while others acknowledged his bravery for having the guts to stand next to a lion

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya shared a thrilling experience with his followers on Instagram after going on a wildlife safari.

During a visit to Chobe National Park in Kasane, Botswana, he walked alongside a large male lion, a moment that captivated many social media users.

The video showed Wode Maya walking cautiously with the lion while holding a cane when a lioness suddenly appeared behind him, causing him to panic. However, the tour guide accompanying him quickly assured him there was no reason to fear.

In the comments section of the post, there was a flurry of reactions. While some teased him for being scared, others praised his courage for standing so close to such powerful predators.

Chobe National Park, where the encounter took place, is one of Africa's most famous wildlife reserves. The park is home to an impressive variety of animals, including lions, giraffes, and elephants, among others. Its diverse landscapes, featuring rivers, floodplains, and forests, support some of the richest wildlife populations on the continent.

Lions, often called the kings of the jungle, are among the park's highlights. They live in prides, typically made up of several females, their cubs, and one or two dominant males. As apex predators, lions sit at the top of the food chain with no natural enemies. People often visit the park to take a walk with the lions and snap photos and videos for social media.

Wode Maya has gained fame for promoting Africa’s beauty and potential and has over 1.6 million YouTube subscribers. His content often showcases Africa’s stunning landscapes, communities, and inspiring success stories.

Wode Maya's lion encounter stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

proverbs31woman016 said:

"The lionesses are behind you, and you are saying “don’t worry about looking behind” they are the real predators 😂😂 God be with you Wode 🙏🏾."

official_vizzyfargo commented:

"Because behind you are the Lions of the tribe of wherever you Dey @mrghanababy."

morrisondreamwork said:

"How did you do that, I know for sure you’re one of the most scared persons.😂"

pharouk_damilola_films commented:

"Don’t worry about looking behind keh! My brother.😂"

