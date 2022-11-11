Popular Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah has revealed her younger sister has graduated from the Ghana School of Law

The actress shared a picture of her sister Mercy Ankomah on her Instagram page, congratulation her for her feat

Gloria Sarfo and followers of the Ghanaian actress flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages

November 11, 2022 was a memorable day for some Ghanaians as about 785 lawyers were enrolled as members of the Ghana Bar Association after a successful completion of the Ghana School of Law.

Martha Ankomah: Actress' Beautiful Younger Sister Graduates From Ghana School of Law Photo Source: @marthaankomah

Source: UGC

Among the lucky graduants was Mercy Ankomah, the younger sister of Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah. On the joyous occasion, the actress who is proud of her beautiful sibling took to her verified Instagram page to let the world know about her achievement.

Lovely Photos of Martha Ankomah's Sister

The actress shared a photo slide to congratulate her sister. The slide had six pictures, five of which had Mercy rocking her beautiful robe as she wore a pretty smile. The photo slide featured Mercy trying out different poses from sitting and standing to holding her wig and placing it on her head.

Celebrities and Netizens Congratulate Martha Ankomah's Sister

Many flooded the comment section of the Ghanaian actress to congratulate her sister. Here are some comments sighted by YEN.com.gh.

gloriaosarfo

Wooooow Congratulations to Mercy So proud of her

afiaamankwaahtamakloe

Congratulations sis❤️

attahomateyi

Black is beautiful. Congratulations! Melanin goddess.

oduro.nyarko

Congratulations . You are the type of role model the young girls needs to look up to and the so called slay queens and the insulting talk show hosts

monarch_gh_

Congratulations dear

Source: YEN.com.gh