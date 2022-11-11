Martha Ankomah: Actress' Beautiful Younger Sister Graduates From Ghana School of Law; Folks Congratulate Her
- Popular Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah has revealed her younger sister has graduated from the Ghana School of Law
- The actress shared a picture of her sister Mercy Ankomah on her Instagram page, congratulation her for her feat
- Gloria Sarfo and followers of the Ghanaian actress flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages
November 11, 2022 was a memorable day for some Ghanaians as about 785 lawyers were enrolled as members of the Ghana Bar Association after a successful completion of the Ghana School of Law.
Among the lucky graduants was Mercy Ankomah, the younger sister of Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah. On the joyous occasion, the actress who is proud of her beautiful sibling took to her verified Instagram page to let the world know about her achievement.
Lovely Photos of Martha Ankomah's Sister
The actress shared a photo slide to congratulate her sister. The slide had six pictures, five of which had Mercy rocking her beautiful robe as she wore a pretty smile. The photo slide featured Mercy trying out different poses from sitting and standing to holding her wig and placing it on her head.
Celebrities and Netizens Congratulate Martha Ankomah's Sister
Many flooded the comment section of the Ghanaian actress to congratulate her sister. Here are some comments sighted by YEN.com.gh.
gloriaosarfo
Wooooow Congratulations to Mercy So proud of her
afiaamankwaahtamakloe
Congratulations sis❤️
attahomateyi
Black is beautiful. Congratulations! Melanin goddess.
oduro.nyarko
Congratulations . You are the type of role model the young girls needs to look up to and the so called slay queens and the insulting talk show hosts
monarch_gh_
Congratulations dear
