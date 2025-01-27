Nana Ama McBrown, in the latest segment of her Onua Showtime program on Onua TV, recalled how she got deported from the US years ago

The actress narrated how an uncle flew her to America when he noticed her many talents but her dreams were cut short shortly after she arrived

Nana Ama McBrown said the matter made her sad and recalled how she wept bitterly while travelling on the plane back to Kumasi in Ghana

Nana Ama McBrown has disclosed how being deported from the US years ago marked a turning point in her life.

The actress and TV host shared her story during a recent episode of her Onua Showtime program on Onua TV.

According to McBrown, an uncle, impressed by her talents, sponsored her trip to the US to help her pursue her dreams. However, her plans were cut short when she was deported shortly after arriving.

The actress described how devastated she felt, crying throughout the flight back to Ghana and upon her arrival in Kumasi.

She said after returning to Ghana, she heard a radio advertisement for auditions for actors and actresses. Excited about the opportunity, she attended, but the auditions did not result in a movie role for her.

She mentioned that during the process, the production team needed someone to handle costumes, a demanding job no one was willing to take. However, McBrown volunteered for that role, recognising it as her chance to be on set.

Though she was new to the industry and had no experience, she said she used the opportunity to learn. She credited Samuel Nyamekye, the CEO of Miracle Films, for mentoring her during that period.

Through hard work and dedication, McBrown gradually rose in the film industry. She has since directed eight movies and produced more than five, cementing her position as one of Ghana’s most influential figures in cinema.

McBrown's touching story sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Rea -Perky said:

"And now you travel to any country of your choice, God’s timing has never been wrong. You needed to start from somewhere to meet up with your destiny."

Topgee wrote:

"Oh true life story Mum you suffer in life but now you make it people hate you the envy you they wish you died but they don't know how you suffer in your life may God give us pwr to conquer our enemies."

Akosua Adjapomaa said:

"Sometimes, your success is not in abroad but in your own place."

Hawa wrote:

"I tap into your blessings. I wish to meet you before I die. inshaa Allah!!"

