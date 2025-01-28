UK-based Ghanaian comedian and musician, Michael Dapaah, in a funny video shared how he learned how to prepare Ga Kenkey

UK-based Ghanaian comedian and musician, Michael Dapaah, learned how to prepare Ga kenkey from renowned Ghanaian food blogger, Chef Abbys.

Chef Abbys teaches Michael Dapaah how to prepare Ga kenkey. Image Credit: @michaeldapaah and @chefabbys

Source: Instagram

Michael Dapaah learns Ga kenkey making

Sharing the video on his Instagram page and co-sharing it with Chef Abbys on her feed as well, Michael Dapaah shared a video of how he learned how to prepare kenkey,

In the caption of the Instagram post, the comedian noted that it was his first time cooking the famous Ghanaian delicacy, Ga kenkey.

"Learning to cook Kenkey for the first time 🤣🇬🇭 #Shambolizer."

As part of the kenkey-making process, Michael learned through the guidance of Chef Abbys how to grind pepper and fry fish which would be used to enjoy the kenkey.

When the kenkey was ready, the Mans Not Hot crooner was left in awe at how the kenkey vendors used their bare hands to pick the hot kenkey balls from the hot pot onto a plate.

He tried to do the same and the kenkey almost fell to the ground while he screamed in pain and shook his hand.

When the Ghanaian meal was ready, Michael and Chef Abbys placed some balls of kenkey onto a plate and garnished the pepper in the earthenware bowl with fried eggs and fish, avocado pear and sliced onions.

Reactions to kenkey-making process video

Many people shared parts of the video that made them laugh. Others also talked about how Michael Dapah pronounced certain words and phrases like a typical Ghanaian despite having a British accent.

On the other hand, Chef Abbys' beauty distracted some social media users from the kenkey-making process as they complimented her in the comments.

Below are the lovely and exciting reactions of social media users:

iamyaababy said:

"It’s the sia at the end for me 😂😂😂."

chefabbys said:

"I was just laughing the whole time fr😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

babstin_luxury_wears said:

"The fact that your eyes are charming…….You beautiful madam."

kennedyeli_ said:

"That "it's not easy oh" is so Ghanaian 🤦🏾‍♂️😂😂😂."

djklipa said:

"No spatula this is Ghana 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

earlqt said:

"Proper GA kenkey bro . The kenkey looks correct fresh 😂👏👏👏👏."

kelvin_ashley_mensah said:

"Tell the kenkey sellers to use clean sacks to cover the kenkey,and they should stop the plastic."

joey_dhe_creator said:

"You pronounced “HERH” like a real Ghanaian lad 😂😂😂."

djklipa said:

"This is why your stomach was running the Olympics 🤣."

Photos of Chef Abbys and Michael Dapaah

AY Poyoo vacations with DC Young Fly, and others

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician AY Poyoo joined an entourage of top international comedians who were in Ghana for the holidays.

AY Poyoo joined the America-based Ghanaian comedian Michael Blackson, and DC Young Fly, at the beach and later for an exclusive trip to Agona Nsabaa in the Central Region.

Videos of them having a great time together went viral and excited fans.

