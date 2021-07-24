British-Ghanaian entertainer Michael Dapaah has arrived in Ghana with Kenyan comedienne Elsa Majimbo

Dapaah, also known as Big Shaq, and Majimbo have been having fun adventures upon their arrival

One of the adventures has been the pounding of fufu at a 'chop bar' by the two stars

British-Ghanaian rapper, actor, and comedian Michael Dapaah, popularly known as Big Shaq has arrived in the country on a visit.

Big Shaq arrived with Kenyan comedienne Elsa Majimbo and they have been lots of fun together.

The duo recently visited a local restaurant, known in Ghanaian parlance as 'chop bar', to have a taste of local food.

Photo source: @michaeldapaah

Source: Instagram

Fufu pounding

Upon getting into the chop bar, the two decided to test their skills on the preparation of fufu, one of the local delicacies.

In a video shared by Big Shaq, the rapper is seen holding a big pestle and standing over a big mortar.

The attendants gave him some tutorials as to how to pound the fufu and he started with Majimbo later coming to sit by the mortar to 'drive' the fufu.

A few minutes after starting to pound, Big Shaq felt the tiresomeness of the work and was heard 'me sisi', which translates as my waist.

At a point, Dapaah nearly tore off the Kenyan comedienne’s hand when she was ‘driving’ the fufu whilst he pounded.

Majimbo also got the chance to pound the fufu for a few seconds even though she could barely handle the heavy pestle.

Big Shaq and Majimbo's adventure ended in a triumph as they eventually got the fufu prepared and ate portion which happened to be the Kenyan's first time eating the Ghanaian delicacy.

Watch the video as shared on Instagram.

Who is Big Shaq?

The rapper was born in Croydon, South London in England on August 10, 1991. His parents are first-generation Ghanaian immigrants.

He made his first waves as an entertainer in May 2017 when he, along with a university mate, launched a mockumentary series on YouTube titled SWIL (Somewhere in London) which amassed over 1 million views in its first series.

Later that year, became an international sensation after his 'Man's Not Hot' went viral.

The song which was intended as a comic skit on one of the BBC's stations gained massive attention and propelled him to stardom.

Visits grandmother

This is not the first time, Big Shaq has come to Ghana. He paid a similar visit in December 2017.

At that time, Big Shaq came to visit his grandmother and it was a very emotional moment.

In a video, both Big Shaq and his grandmother got locked in a very long hug and amidst a burst of laughter.

