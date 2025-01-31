Benedicta Gafah in a video she shared on her TikTok page cracked a joke, saying that she would not claim a boyfriend until she is married to him

The beautiful actress who had a broad smile on her face as she cracked the joke flaunted her pretty teeth as she made her followers laugh

In the comments section of the video, many social media users found her statement funny and shared the same sentiments as the actress

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has sparked reactions on social media with a lighthearted comment about relationships. In a video shared on her TikTok page, she joked that she would not claim a boyfriend until she was officially married to him.

Benedicta Gafah speaks on relationships. Photo source: benedictagafah

Source: Instagram

The actress, who dazzled her fans with her stunning looks and sweet personality, shared the statement with a broad smile. As she spoke, she flashed her teeth and appeared to be in a cheerful mood, entertaining her followers with her sense of humour.

Many social media users who watched the video found her comment amusing. In the comments section, several people shared similar sentiments. They stated that they were not going to claim a boyfriend who had not put a ring on it.

This is not the first time Benedicta Gafah has addressed discussions about love. In 2024, she responded to fans who questioned why she had not yet married.

At the time, she made it clear that walking down the aisle was not at the top of her priority list. Despite this, she admitted that she was not single and confirmed that she was in a relationship.

Benedicta Gafah sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

nanaserwaa said:

"HMMMMM I REGRETTED TO SAY THAT TO SOME HANDSOME GUY BI OOO HMMM."

erineserics commented:

"I SAY IT BUT SINGLE. EVERYTHING ABOUT RELATIONSHIPS DEY BORE ME."

RH said:

"That sentence has caused me a lot. it's very true."

Lovemika commented:

"It depends oo. if he is not my type I have a boyfriend.😂"

Fella Makafui sparks relationship drama

Fella Makfui has caused a frenzy with a post she made on social media which made people question her relationship status.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actress made a cryptic statement in her post which left room for interpretation. Many people wondered if she was dating again.

Fella Makafui got divorced from rapper Medikal last year and has since been single.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh