Former professional boxer Bukom Banku shared a lovely video of his beautiful wife, Akorkor Martha on his TikTok account

In the video, Martha looked unhappy as she turned her face away from the camera while slaying in a pink fitted dress

Many people spoke about how naturally beautiful she looked in the video, while others pleaded for a skincare business to give her a treat

Retired Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku caused a stir on social media when he flaunted his ever-gorgeous wife, Akorkor Martha, in a video that he posted online.

Bukom Banku his wife in a video. Image Credit: @officialbukombanku

Source: Instagram

Bukom Banku flaunts his wife

On Bukom Banku's TikTok account, he posted a video of his beautiful wife who was seated and minding her business.

The retired boxer then decided to record her on his smartphone, and in the video, she did not look happy.

While keeping a straight face, she turned her face away from the camera when she noticed he was taking a video of her.

In the memorable moment Bukom Banku took of his heavily tattooed wife, she rocked a fitted pink dress that accentuated her voluptuous figure.

Akorkor Martha rocked a short, messy, permed hair and kept a cute purse on the left side of her lap.

Reactions to Bukom Banku's wife's video

Many people in the comment section noted that Bukom Banku's wife, Akorkor Martha looked beautiful despite her having uneven skin.

Others also noted that they wanted to comment on Akorkor Martha's looks but did not want to land in any trouble.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the video Bukom Banku posted about his wife on TikTok:

Big mama♾️🪐🥰 said:

"She’s a very beautiful lady. How I wish some good skincare brand will treat her to sell their products🥰🥰."

Mj5iVE said:

"Soberly, but don't tempt herr ooh, a woman who marry a boxer is a trainer 🤣."

user5466286005594 said:

"Akorkor Martha🥰🥰🥰."

Nana Adwoa spices said:

"Some of us have something to say but we've decided to keep mute because eeiii."

papison😎 said:

"Bankuwaaa Fresh 🤣😂🤣😂😂💔."

Diamonds _Forever said:

"We watch, stop and watch again then we pass, no comments 😳😳😳."

Bukom Banku cooks on McBrown's Kitchen with his son, Ambitious Tilapia. Image Credit: @officialbukombanku

Source: TikTok

