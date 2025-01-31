Award-winning actress Fella Makafui put social media into pandemonium when she dropped a cryptic message on her Instagram page

In the post, she wrote that she said yes and added a shy money face emoji which got many people thinking it was a marriage proposal

Others also believed that it was about a brand endorsement renewal or a new business Fella Makafui was planning to launch soon

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui caused a stir on social media when she made a post on social media making people wonder whether she was getting married.

Fella Makafui drops a cryptic message about a possible new marriage. Image Credit: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui drops a cryptic message

Fella Makafui posted a picture on her Instagram page which had the inscription of her saying yes and ending her message by adding the emoji of a monkey with hands covering its eyes.

"I said YES again. 🙈," the picture read.

In the caption of the post, the Simply Snatched boss put her millions of Instagram followers in a state of suspense as she wrote that she would release a story time the next day, February 1, 2025.

"Storytime Tomorrow 🙈," she wrote in the Instagram caption.

Fella Makafui's sister, Fendy Fella took to the comments section with her official Instagram handle, @fendyfella, to ask about the date of the supposed wedding.

Fella's sister seemed to be joking about the supposed wedding as she added a laughing emoji to the end of her comment.

"Please send me the date 🔥🔥😂," Fendy Fella wrote.

Reactions to Fella Makafui's cryptic post

Comic actor Comedian Waris joked about Fella cheating on him with another man.

Several others took to the comment to hint that she had possibly said yes to the marriage proposal of another man or perhaps her ex-husband, Medikal.

Her fans also shared the view that the news could probably be the renewal of an ambassadorial deal or the announcement of a new business venture.

Below are the confused reactions of social media users to Fella's Instagram post:

comedianwaris said:

"U re cheating on me ohn😂😂😂😂😂😂 okay."

pearl_odoi said:

"Why did I just understand the trick 😂She will advertise a business 😂or prolly say yes to an ambassadorial deal 😂."

koteidorcas said:

"Eii people😂...maybe it's a yes again to a brand deal or contract 😂😂."

mamiyodel said:

"Fella will always play with minds .. believe her at ur own risk 😂 mad love for u gal 😍😍."

yhayra_ said:

"😩🤭🙈❤️❤️❤️❤️ awwww 💗💗I’m the happiest girl right now."

akoto_ahuofedua said:

"As soon as you finally meet that mature partner, you’ll realize there was nothing wrong with you😔🥹never give up on Love ❤️."

Medikal shares plan to remarry

YEN.com.gh also reported that Medikal opened up about his plan to tie the knot again despite his first marriage to Fella Makafui hitting the rocks.

In an interview with media personality Abeiku Santana, the Ghanaian rapper said he had 'learned no lessons' from his failed marriage to the actress.

Medikal admitted that he would not change who he was and would continue loving others the same way, despite his past approach not working out.

He further stated that changing himself would not guarantee success, emphasising that if something was meant to be, it would happen naturally.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

