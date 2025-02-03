Dr Osei Kwame Despite threw a lavish party to celebrate his 63rd birthday on Sunday, February 2, 2025

The renowned Ghanaian businessman, in a video, was spotted wining and dining with his friends and family

Dr Osei Kwame Despite's lavish 63rd birthday party triggered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Renowned Ghanaian businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite marked his 63rd birthday celebration with a lavish party inside his newly opened Automobile Museum on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite throws a lavish party to celebrate his 63rd birthday in his automobile museum. Photo source: @_kennedyosei

In a video shared by Despite's son Kennedy Osei on Instagram, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Despite Media was spotted along with members of his East Legon Executive Fitness Club including Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and former Black Stars player Samuel Osei Kuffuor as they made a grand entrance into his new museum.

In the video, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, the Fitness Club members and his son Kennedy Osei beamed with excitement as they sat in a plush room and drank expensive bottles of wine.

The renowned businessman and his entourage, who wore white shirts, later made their way to a buffet table, where they were served some local and intercontinental dishes by some assigned private chefs.

Over the years, Dr Osei Kwame Despite has marked his birthdays with lavish parties, which have courted attention on social media.

In 2024, Dr Osei Kwame Despite travelled outside Ghana with his close friend Ofori Sarpong for his 62nd birthday, with his first son Kennedy Osei sharing images of him and his closest friend having a fun-filled time abroad.

Below is the video of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's lavish birthday party:

Despite's lavish birthday party stirs reactions

Dr Osei Kwame Despite's lavish 63rd birthday party triggered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

mj__velvet commented:

"Plenty money for one person why? Why is life so unfair like this now?🥰🥰😍😒😒 We have been working hard too, anaa?"

k.darkomotors_gh said:

"Chaley like joke, Despite get money o, how did these people start sef."

kwesiewusi commented:

"I am just smiling 😃 now because I am not seeing any slay queen there. Just the men."

director_prosdel said:

"Wow, the place looks so fineeee 🔥🔥😍. Love it."

naa_baakor commented:

"Wow! I thought it was a new ultramodern 5-star hotel."

oheneyeremizphill said:

"Get in touch with just one of them and your entire life will see a turnaround. Oh, Adom Nyame locate me to these people wai."

kennedy_un commented:

"Forget obiaaaa. This man is blessed and may the good God guide him❤️❤️❤️."

naomiasumadu said:

"This is beautiful 👏👏👏❤️ hard work pays ✍️. I am wishing this for my dear husband 😇🤩."

Despite's son hails him on his birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Osei Kwame Despite's son Kennedy Osei hailed his father as he celebrated his 63rd birthday on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

The renowned businessman's son eulogised his father with an emotional birthday message, highlighting his positive qualities.

Kennedy Osei's birthday message to Dr Osei Kwame Despite garnered reactions from Ghanaians, who celebrated the renowned businessman.

