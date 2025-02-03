Ernest Ofori Sarpong gifted Osei Kwame Despite a special portrait on his birthday, depicting his early business days in Dunkwa-On-Offin

The artwork shows Despite's journey from selling cassettes and padlocks to becoming a business mogul

Social media users who saw the post wished Despite a happy birthday and commented on the beautiful artwork

Ghanaian business mogul Ernest Ofori Sarpong has shown great love to his friend now turned brother Osei Kwame Despite.

Ernest Ofori Sarpong of Special Ice fame gave Osei Kwame Despite a beautiful gift on his birthday.

Ghanaian entrepreneur Ofori Sarpong gives Osei Kwame Despite a memorable gift on his birthday. Photo credit: nkonkonsa

In an Instagram post, Ernest Ofori Sarpong gave his brother a special portrait in a frame.

The post indicated that the artwork tells a story of his business days in Dunkwa-on-offin.

Osei Kwame Despite began his career as a merchant in Dunkwa-On-Offin, in the Central Region, selling music cassettes, feeding bottles, padlocks, and other items.

The native of Agona Wiamoase in the Ashanti region struggled for years in the village and later joined some friends to seek greener pastures in Nigeria.

However, Despite’s dream to make it outside the country was cut short when he together with over 1 million Ghanaians were deported back to Ghana following a presidential executive order.

He came back and started distributing cassettes nationwide. He later diversified his investment and businesses with his media group being the most popular.

The artwork will be the first picture in the Despite Automuseum showing the multi-millionaire's humble beginning and the greatness achieved through hard work.

Reactions as Ofori Sarpong gifts Despite portrait

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @despiteautomuseum. Read them below:

Phyllyper said:

“Location: Accra! S3 de3n nti.”

Wina.packson wrote:

“Wow. I actually zoomed in and it’s truly historic ♥️🥰💯.”

Goodboyy_darko said:

“As iron sharpens iron. So one man sharpens the other. God bless you.”

Angelaskpatashie wrote:

“Wow, Oh my... Just can't wait to go and take pictures with the luxury cars😂.”

I_am_success_1 said:

“I never knew friends can strive and create wealth together like this.”

Sirr_davies wrote:

“Sometimes the artist needs credit. It would be nice to find out and tag if possible.”

Enoch.oppong.7543 said:

“Oh Chale, I am really, really inspired today. God bless these great men in Jesus' name.”

_sir_abdul wrote:

“I heard that Dunkwa on Offin story when I started mining there, God bless you Chairman.”

Despite’s son celebrates him on his birthday

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that during Osei Kwame Despite's 62nd birthday, his relatives celebrated him in person and on social media.

One of his sons, Saahene Osei celebrated his multi-millionaire father and shared a beautiful message on social media.

In an Instagram post, the young man praised his father and described him as his favourite superhero.

The post featured a picture of Despite's first son, Kennedy Osei, and his twins playing with their wealthy grandfather.

Netizens who saw the post also showered blessings on the celebrant while others wished him well.

