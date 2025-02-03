Ghanaian businessman, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, celebrated his 63rd birthday on February 2, 2025, and he unveiled his new project, the Despite Automobile Museum

A video of the plush exterior of the museum surfaced online and caught the attention of many Ghanaians

Many people celebrated him in the comments, while others gushed over the extravagant property

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Wealthy Ghanaian business mogul, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, unveiled his multimillion-dollar property on his 63rd birthday called the Despite Automobile Museum.

The plush exterior of Despite's Automobile Museum. Image Credit: @despiteautomuseum and @faddick

Source: Instagram

The exterior of Despite's Automobile Museum

On his 63rd birthday, Despite shut down the internet when he announced that he had built a luxury museum filled with vintage cars that would be called the Despite Automobile Museum.

In videos that surfaced online, the interior of the museum was filled with luxury and vintage cars parked in segments.

The exterior of the extravagant property had architectural elements designed with expensive and beautiful lighting systems.

The outdoor section was also designed with pool-like systems illuminating the beauty of the million dollar property.

Exterior of the Despite Automobile Museum

Reactions to Despite Automobile Museum exterior

Many people in the comments section celebrated and wished Despite a happy birthday, while others admired his wealth and prayed about being as wealthy as him in the future.

Others also talked about the beautiful exterior of the Despite Automobile Museum, as they hailed him with powerful compliments.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to the video showcasing the extravagant exterior of the Despite Automobile Museum:

papaekowedu said:

"My two sons will be richer than Despite."

Mama Zee(Zipporah O. Boateng) said:

"Ei Despite is blessed everywhere o😂….Who else saw it? 🤭"

K 6ix 🇩🇪🦅 said:

"Dr Despite dey hold home and away 🤣🤣🤣."

afyabugatti4real said:

"God has blessed Despite in all areas of his life, are we together my ladies 🤣🤣🤣."

Jka said:

"Ah, I thought the rich eat different food ooo, not knowing we all eat the same food, hmmmm I'm also blessed by God!"

Realco properties said:

"I’m just imagining the collection of perfumes gathered there."

makanziequeen said:

"Eiiii na sɛɛ Despite kita nɛɛma saa👍👍👍👍."

Interior of the Despite Automobile Museum

Despite donates to Kantamanto victims

YEN.com.gh reported that wealthy Ghanaian business moguls Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ofori Sarpong donated building materials to support the rebuilding efforts of the Kantamanto market after it was engulfed in fire.

A delegation on behalf of the businessmen presented a truckload of roofing sheets to a representative of the traders.

The gesture won the admiration of many Ghanaians who thronged to social media to thank Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ofori Sarpong.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh