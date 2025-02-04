Power Foods CEO, in a video, flaunted his plush mansion and expensive fleet of cars parked in his compound

The member of the East Legon Executive Club offered advice to Ghanaian youth on how they could achieve success

The video of Power Foods flaunting his plush mansion and expensive cars triggered mixed reactions on social media

Power Foods CEO, a member of the rich and powerful East Legon Executive Club courted attention after a video of his plush mansion and cars surfaced on social media.

In an interview with blogger Plus 1 TV, the businessman, sporting a white V-neck shirt and black tracksuit trousers, urged the Ghanaian youth to pray and offered important advice on how they could achieve success in their various endeavours like himself and other members of the high-profile wealthy men's club.

Power Foods CEO, who was among the numerous East Legon Executive Club members who honoured their leader Dr Osei Kwame Despite as he celebrated his 63rd birthday on Sunday, February 2, 2025, acknowledged the Despite Media owner as a mentor, who inspired him despite the vast wealth he has amassed from his business ventures.

He wished his club's founder well and showed the blogger his expensive refrigerator, which stored some of his company's products including sausages.

Power Foods CEO also flaunted the interior of his living room, kitchen, porch and dining room, which was fully tiled, furnished with expensive furniture and had a large flat-screen TV for an excellent video viewing experience.

The East Legon Executive Club member also flaunted his small compound, which was filled with many luxurious cars.

The cars included a Ford F150 truck, a white Range Rover Sport, a white Toyota Camry, a Mini Cooper, a Mercedes Benz E-Class, and a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon among others.

Below is the video of Power Foods CEO's plush home and cars:

Power Foods CEO's home, cars stir reactions

The video of Power Foods CEO's plush home and cars triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kwasi Wusu commented:

"What's the secret behind this? Tell us because motivation doesn't make money."

Certifled_Degen said:

"I’m Brooklyn , this man is a very good man, very kind and rich !!"

userawesoa commented:

"I tap into your blessings. God, please help me."

Dr Joseph Nufutene said:

"Prayer is a code. You should simply say that to an ordinary person."

Despite marks birthday with a big party

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Osei Kwame Despite marked his 63rd birthday with a big party on Sunday, January 2, 2025.

The special event was held inside the businessman's newly opened Automobile museum in East Legon.

A video of Despite and other members of his East Legon Executive Club enjoying a feast surfaced online, with many Ghanaians commenting on it.

