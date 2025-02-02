Dr Osei Kwame Despite celebrated his birthday on February 2, 2025, with members of the East Legon Executive Club, who honoured him for his leadership

The event included sports activities, photo sessions, and a cake-cutting ceremony at the Fitness Club Centre

Social media users who watched the videos and photos thronged the comment section to celebrate the rich entrepreneur

Ghanaian business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite celebrated his birthday with members of the East Legon Executive Club on February 2, 2025.

The popular businessman who is a leader of the club was honoured by the members who celebrated him to show their love and appreciation for his leadership and contributions.

Osei Kwame Despite celebrates his 63rd birthday with East Legon Executive Club members. Photo credit: @despiteautomuseum

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram video, Osei Kwame Despite was seen greeting members of the club who had to play football and do other sports at the East Legon Executive Fitness Club centre.

The birthday man wore a white shirt with a red inscription and black trousers. The other club members were in sportswear.

After greeting the members, they wished him a happy birthday and took photos with him. Later Osei Kwame Despite changed into a colourful long-sleeve shirt and cut a birthday cake with his friends.

Every year when Dr Osei Kwame Despite celebrates his birthday he shares the day with the members of the club.

In 2023 for instance Business mogul Osei Kwame Despite made a handsome donation to the Demonstration School for the Deaf at Mampong-Akuapem in the Eastern Region.

However, he still made time for the East Legon Executive Fitness Club members to commemorate and make merry.

Watch the video below:

Netizens wish Despite well on his birthday

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the social media posts. Read them below:

Abenaberryhoard said:

“Today be Today 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️.”

Baidooyvonne wrote:

“All I see is love ❤️.”

Jay_cuisinegh said:

“Soo much love here🙌🙌🔥.”

Kingalphagh said:

“Hbd Papa.”

Margarettwenefour wrote:

“Happy blessed birthday Sir🎂🎂.”

Satancompany07 said:

“Look at how simple , nice and lovely the birthday celebration is or was but Yaanom want to fry yam, chicken, go out , receive and show off their gifts and so so unnecessary things nkoaaaa 😂😂.”

Hemaanadya wrote”

“Sika niii bday simple.”

Akwasibugati said:

“Awww very simple ✌🏾.”

Slamhitfactory asked:

“What is their contribution to the society??”

Despite’s son celebrates him on his birthday

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that during Osei Kwame Despite's 62nd birthday, his relations celebrated him both in person and on social media.

One of his sons, Saahene Osei celebrated his multi-millionaire father and shared a beautiful message on social media.

In an Instagram post, the young man praised his father and described him as his favourite superhero.

The post featured a picture of Despite's first son, Kennedy Osei, and his twins playing with their wealthy grandfather.

Netizens who saw the post also showered blessings on the celebrant while others wished him well.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh