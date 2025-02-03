Gifty Dumelo, the wife of Ghanaian politician John Dumelo, melted many hearts when she wrote a touching message to mark his 41st birthday on February 3, 2025

The renowned Ghanaian lawyer dropped old memorable family pictures and videos in a carousel post

Many people wished him a happy birthday, while others admired the lovely post Gifty made for her husband

Gifty Dumelo, the wife of Ghanaian politician John Dumelo, dropped a beautiful message for her husband to mark his 41st birthday on February 3, 2025.

John Dumelo's wife, Gifty Dumelo, celebrates his 41st birthday. Image Credit: @missgeeonly

Source: Instagram

Gifty celebrates Dumelo on birthday

Gifty took to her Instagram page to share memorable pictures and videos to commemorate her husband's 41st birthday.

The carousel post contained old moments as a family when their daughter was a baby, and of the Ghanaian politician being an involved father.

In the caption of the post, she referred to her husband as an Honourable husband, to reflect his new role as the Member of Parliament of the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

She bestowed God's blessings upon his life and prayed for him as he embarked on his first year as an MP.

"Dear Honourable husband, I pray that God continues to elevate you in all aspects of your life. May He endow you with wisdom, knowledge and understanding that King Solomon was crowned with. May you lead your people diligently and with the utmost integrity and in the right direction."

In the concluding parts of her birthday message to her husband who is also a renowned farmer, she noted that he should continue to be the best in all that he did.

"Continue to be the best in all you do. I love you and God bless you🙏🏽 happy birthday my love @johndumelo1 photography by @glynn_photography and @nana_gaza Kaftan by @derry_onpoint haircut by @headquarters_stylingstudio_."

Reactions to Gifty's birthday wish for Dumelo

Fashionable and curvy Ghanaian lawyer, Miss Akua ESQ, and several other fans thronged to the comment section to celebrate Mr Dumelo as he turned 41.

Others also hailed Mrs Dumelo for being an instrumental wife in her husband's life, as they dropped lovely words to describe her.

Below are the birthday wishes and lovely messages people left in the comment section of Mrs Dumelo's post:

miss_akua.esq said:

"Blessed birthday Honorable husband @johndumelo1 . 🙏🏼."

image_beauty_page said:

"Sometimes all you need is a partner that carries the glory of God and your dream will surely come through. Glorious birthday honorable. This woman is a blessing to God ❤️😍."

teddy_james__ said:

"NDC MPs demma wives fine oo ❤️❤️."

becoming_ahibrahim27 said:

"From your fingers to God's sight, Mawuenya ❤️. God bless your home insha'Allah 🔥🔥.

derry_onpoint said:

"Happy birthday to the main man .. Jeremiah 29vs 11 … new age , new journey and God will see you through.. Cheers 🥂."

mr___westt said:

"Happy Birthday sir, and may we all find a wife like yours AMEN 🙏."

animnessa said:

"My birthday mate…. Happy birthday Hon. May God bless you."

blessedtamiahali said:

"A glorious birthday to you Hon. 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎁 Keep being you 👏🏽👏🏽God bless you and keep you always 🙏🏾🎉🎉🎉 Congratulations once again 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 God did it🙏🏾."

Adwoa Smart lists Dumelo among celebrity crushes

YEN.com.gh reported that diminutive Ghanaian actress Adwoa Smart during an interview on Accra FM, mentioned the actors whom she had a crush on.

In the interview, she told the host, Nana Romeo that she fancied Ghanaian actors John Dumelo, Majid Michel, and Van Vicker as well as actors from Nigeria such as Jim Iyke, Ramsey Nouah and Emeka Iyke.

Many people were left in awe of her list as they shared their exciting reactions in the video's comment section.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh