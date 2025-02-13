Bernard Obese Ntow, a determined Ghanaian man, has been named valedictorian of the University of Ghana's College of Humanities

He earned a first-class degree in Geography & Resource Development and History with a Final Grade Point Average (FGPA) of 3.98

in a Facebook post Loved ones and online users who took to the comments section hailed his impressive accomplishment

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Bernard Obese Ntow, a young Ghanaian man, has achieved a significant milestone in his academic Journey.

The young man, a beneficiary of the Tullow Tertiary Scholarship scheme, earned a Bachelor of Arts in Geography & Resource Development and History from the prestigious University of Ghana (UG).

Bernard Obese Ntow, an old student of the St. Peter's Boys SHS, makes history at University of Ghana, Photo credit: @Bernard (Obese) Ntow/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Bernard Obese Ntow was part of the final-year students who received various qualifications at the second session of the February 2025 congregation of the UG.

At the end of the Congregation, which was held on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Bernard was crowned the Overall Best Graduating Student from the College of Humanities.

He was awarded a first-class degree with a Final Grade Point Average (FGPA) of 3.98 out of a possible 4.0.

Bernard Obese Ntow: St. Peter's Boy Makes History at UG, Graduates as Overall Best Student

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post celebrating his remarkable achievement, the UG said the brilliant young man's academic journey was shaped by dedication, self-discovery and discipline.

These values, according to the post, were strengthened by his involvement with the UG Jubilee Choir and the Apostolic Church Ghana Students and Associates (APOSA).

Bernard Obese Ntow recently started a Research Residency at The Or Foundation upon completion of his first-degree programme a few months ago.

The young man is reportedly an old student of the St. Peter's Boys Senior High School in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Ghanaians congratulate Bernard Obese Ntow

Following the publication of his outstanding achievement at the UG on social media, many Ghanaians congratulated Bernard Obese Ntow.

@Adu Awuah Wilson said:

"Woow congratulations."

@Gyamfiwaa Afua Aboagye also said:

"Congratulations! That's awesome!."

@Unity Mawufemor Yevuyibor commented:

"Ntowwww... Great guy!."

Visually challenged man named valedictorian

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ephraim Ayeh Oracca-Tetteh a visually challenged man emerged as a valedictorian at the first session of the UG's February Congregation.

Ephraim received a first-class degree in Political Science, Philosophy & Classics, and Archaeology with a perfect Final Grade Point Average (FGPA) of 4.0.

Ephraim Ayeh Oracca-Tetteh is an old student of the St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School in the Greater Accra Region.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh