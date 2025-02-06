Fella Makafui in a video she shared on her Instagram page was excited as Valentine's Day came early for her, receiving an extravagant gift

The actress who claimed the surprise was from a secret admirer walked into a room full of flowers, a bottle of champagne and a bouquet of flowers

Fella Makafui who got divorced from rapper Medikal in 2024 had a bright smile on her face as she enjoyed the grand gesture

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has received an early Valentine’s Day surprise from a secret admirer.

Fella Makafui starts Valentine's Day early in a video. Photo source: fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on her Instagram page, she walked into a room decorated with flowers, a bottle of champagne, and a bouquet. She appeared excited and smiled throughout the video.

This comes nearly a year after her divorce from rapper Medikal. The couple, who got married in 2020, had a high-profile relationship that resulted in the birth of their daughter, Island Frimpong.

However, their marriage faced challenges, leading to their separation in March 2024. Medikal announced the breakup in a social media post, referring to Fella as his ‘baby mother’ and confirming that they were co-parenting their daughter.

Since their split, both have moved on with their lives. Medikal has been linked to musician Eazzy, though neither has confirmed a relationship. Fella, on the other hand, appears to be embracing new beginnings.

Fella Makafui's Valentine's surprise stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

firdawsdramani said:

"This is the type of skin una dey call chocolate and caramel uuuuuuweeee."

eliberry6 commented:

"I love u girl . Please I want the dress after your valentine day...is beautiful."

raypurpple said:

"Enjoy yourself dear u deserve this and even more.🙌"

biobernice commented:

"Please I need those flowers after your shoots wai cos no one is I’ll suprise me.😫"

sheloves_davido said:

"But how did he know your dress size being anonymous."

general_john commented:

"Secret admire with camera men standing by to take and edith.Eii you want throw sand in our eyes.Ordered your staff as well.Wei😂"

Medikal shares plans to marry again

Medikal has not given up on love and plans to get married again after his split with Fella Makafui.

YEN.com.gh reported that the rapper claimed that he had not learnt any lessons from the divorce and planned to change nothing.

The rapper was of the opinion that life was a gamble and anything could happen regardless of the plans he made.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh