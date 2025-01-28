Medikal in an interview with media personality Abeiku Santana disclosed that he did not learn any lesson from his failed marriage with Fella Makafui

The rapper who is divorced from the actress said he could not change who he was and planned to love the same way despite his methods failing him in the past

Medikal explained that a change in strategy would not necessarily bring success, noting that if it was meant to be it was going to be

Popular Ghanaian rapper Medikal has disclosed that his failed marriage with actress Fella Makafui taught him no lessons about love or relationships.

In an exclusive interview with media personality Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, the musician shared his perspective on why he intended to approach love the same way despite his past setbacks.

Medikal, who finalised his divorce from Fella Makafui in 2024, stated that he would not change who he was, even though his previous methods did not yield the desired results. According to him, changing his approach would not necessarily guarantee success, as he believed love and relationships were not predictable.

The rapper made it clear that he was still open to marriage, expressing his willingness to give it another chance. Medikal emphasised that as long as he was alive, he was willing to continue to pursue love and was ready to walk down the aisle again when the opportunity presented itself.

Since his split from Fella Makafui, Medikal has been at the centre of rumours linking him romantically to veteran musician Eazzy. However, neither party has confirmed or denied these speculations. The pair have been spotted hanging out in public on several occasions.

Medikal and Fella Makafui's high-profile relationship began with much fanfare, resulting in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2020.

The couple’s union was blessed with a daughter, Island Frimpong. However, their marriage was plagued with challenges, and by March 2024, Medikal announced their separation through a post on X, referring to Fella as his 'baby mother' and disclosing that they were co-parenting their daughter.

Medikal's take on marriage stirs debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

quasi_frimpong said:

"You can study study study and still fail miserably. Factsssss."

kwabenaMarabola commented:

"Hmmmmm Medikal don’t want fela to see that he still feels the pains."

GlyphicsDElemen said:

"There's no formula to LIFE ..what will happen,will happen as long as you deal with imperfect beings."

Dawson_Blaud commented:

"Maybe he wants to learn from a third. Such a childish mind in a big body. Work on yourself and read more books and drop the blunts 😪Sia."

