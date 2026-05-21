The New Patriotic Party has said it will petition the Chief Justice over alleged misconduct by the judge who handled Abronye DC case

The party argued that Abronye’s nine-day remand in custody was unfair and should have attracted bail from the outset

The case, which has now attracted political debate, centered on charges of offensive conduct and publication of false news

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced plans to formally petition the Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, over what it describes as alleged misconduct by the judge who presided over Circuit Court 9 in the case involving its Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, also known as Abronye DC.

According to the party, the petition will be submitted on Friday, May 22, 2026, as it seeks an investigation into the conduct of the trial judge.

NPP's General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua says the party will petition the Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Baffoe, over the handling of Abrony DC's case. Photo credit: NPP & Judicial Services.

Source: Facebook

The NPP has expressed dissatisfaction with what it considers the unfair treatment of Abronye DC during the proceedings, particularly his remand in custody for nine days.

In a report sighted on Citinewsroom, the party argues that the circumstances of the case should have warranted bail from the outset rather than detention, describing the remand as unjustified.

Abronye granted bail

Following days of legal arguments over his detention, the Circuit Court eventually granted Abronye bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with two sureties.

The decision came after sustained applications by the defence and intense courtroom exchanges over whether continued detention was necessary.

Addressing the media after Wednesday’s court sitting, the NPP’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, said the party would formally petition the Chief Justice to investigate what it believes amounted to misconduct by the presiding judge.

The party further claims that the handling of the case reflected bias and unfair treatment towards the outspoken politician.

Abronye DC is standing trial on charges of offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace and publication of false news.

The charges relate to comments he allegedly made about a Circuit Court judge in a viral social media video.

The case has generated wider political debate, with the NPP alleging that some of its members are being unfairly targeted, while prosecutors maintain that the matter remains a straightforward criminal prosecution before the court.

Gabby Otchere-Darko speaks on Abrony's case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a leading member of the NPP, Gabby Otchere-Darko had defended Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin over his criticism of a judge in the Abronye DC case.

He insisted the issue goes beyond partisan politics, urging it be viewed within the broader context of protecting constitutional rights and civil liberties.

His comments intensified public debate over the balance between judicial authority, due process, and freedom of expression in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh