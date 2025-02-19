Shatta Wale in a photo he shared on his X (formerly Twitter) page flaunted an expensive collection of alcohol

The musician had numerous bottles of liquor from some of the biggest names in the business and hinted at more wins coming his way

Shatta Wale warned his naysayers to hate him at their own risk and indicated that he had more milestone he was about to achieve

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has shared a photo on his X (formerly Twitter) page, displaying an expensive collection of liquor. The musician hinted at more achievements ahead and warned critics to hate him at their own risk.

In the image, Shatta Wale showcased numerous bottles of premium alcohol from top brands. This comes as he continues to celebrate a series of recent milestones, including the purchase of a multi-million-dollar mansion and a luxury Rolls Royce.

In the photo, some of the big alcohol brands on display were Ace of Spade, Hennesy, and Belaire Rose among others.

Shatta Wale recently announced the purchase of a mansion at Trassaco Estate for $2.5 million (GH₵36,739,798). He acquired the property after returning from Jamaica, where he performed at Vybz Kartel’s Freedom Street concert.

The mansion has two large swimming pools, a spacious compound, and a garage filled with high-end vehicles, adding to his growing list of expensive assets.

Shatta Wale has also added a brand-new Rolls Royce Cullinan to his car collection. He already has a Cadillac Escalade, which he bought for GH₵1.2 million as a birthday gift to himself on October 17, 2024.

The Rolls Royce Cullinan, a five-seater vehicle, costs between $340,000 and $450,000.

Shatta Wale excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

SIMPLEM78561422 wrote:

"People still hate you upon all the blessings you have received from God. Tell them to read Acts 5:38-39."

JoachimAsamaoh commented:

"They hate you all because you say the truth, we understand you’ll continue to follow you to the end of this world.🌎"

lowki10729711 said:

"Nii you get the money, why are you delaying in getting the P. Jet?"

_Drederder wrote:

"Google say you be the only Ghanaian artist who has browsed before and has a swimming pool.🥱"

WholeEmpire said:

"My King en lifestyle make de thing dey look like some artists just come dey search only what dem go chop today but not tomorrow 😩There’s only 1 way n is Shatta’s way."

BongoIdeas wrote:

"Shatta, you need to pull down the socks a lil bit. It gotta be around your shin, not your knee. Are you a footballer now?"

Despite's son Saahene flaunts cars

Shatta Wale is not the only public figure who loves to display his wealth. Saahene the song of Ghanaian businessman Osei Kwame Despite likes to show off too.

YEN.com.gh reported that he recently displayed a fleet of luxury cars which belonged to his father and drove a few himself.

The photos he shared on Instagram had many Ghanaians amazed by the sheer level of wealth.

