One of Shatta Wale's hardcore female fans recently earned the rare opportunity to see and enter the musician's new Rolls Royce Cullinan for the first time

The lady was overwhelmed with happiness as she checked out the plush interiors of the luxurious vehicle

Her derisive statement after getting a feel of the new luxurious vehicle has gained significant traction

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale took out his new Rolls Royce for a ride in Accra with some of his friends including Medikal.

The musician had parked the vehicle to call on a close associate when he encountered the beautiful female fan.

She couldn't hide her emotions after seeing Shata Wale's Rolls Royce Cullinan for the first time.

Shatta Wale's ambitious announcement last year that he had purchased the Rolls Royce was met with a lot of doubts.

However, his hardcore fans bought into the On God hitmaker's vision which manifested several weeks after his announcement.

Shatta Wale gives fan access to his Cullinan

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale freely asked his fan to check out the Rolls Royce for herself.

The female fan kept shouting "Our settings have arrived" as she made her way to the car. Her remarks were in derision at Stonebwoy's statement about Shatta Wale's car.

She sat in the Rolls Royce Cullinan and recorded herself enjoying the rare privilege given to her by Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale's lady fan stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Shatta Wale and his lady fan's recent encounter.

Yussifu said:

Please tell Shatta Wale to license the car plate SETTINGS MAN for stonebwoy to go blind 🔫

Kaakyire Nana kwaku wrote:

Ah so wale allowed de lady to sit in the RR Blessed 😇 up wale 🥰🥰

Martial_300🐊🔥📿 remarked:

I follow you because of the clean heart way you get for the dancehall king

Joey shared:

A superstar who will relate with everyone at every time.....more respect bro

Nana yaw Mankrah added:

Wale be guyman 🔥🔥🔥

Akwatia-based Rolls Royce owner bonds with fans

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about a moment Akwatia-based businessman Twum Berima parked his Rolls Royce Cullinan to converse with some of his admirers.

The mining tycoon casually engaged his admirers in a conversation allowing them to get access to him and the new car for photo-taking opportunities.

Not long after, the high-end car was involved in a terrible accident damaging the bonnet and windows of the vehicle.

