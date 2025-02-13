Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has described former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta as a bad leader

The outspoken female celebrity disclosed that Ken Ofori-Atta deserves all the bad things that are happening to him

Some social media users have commented on television host Nana Aba Anamoah's post which is trending on X

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has condemned former finance minister Ken Ofori Atta following allegations that individuals in military uniforms searched his residence in Ghana.

The former TV3 presenter in a tweet dated February 12, 2025, on X, referred to the former finance minister as the worst the nation has ever seen.

Nana Aba Anamoah says Ghana's Ex-Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, deserves what is happening to him. Photo credit: @thenanaaba.

Nana Aba Anamoah stated that he deserved the difficulties he was experiencing due to his poor leadership.

"I make no apologies for saying that this man is getting his comeuppance. The worst finance minister, who concealed his true colours behind Bible quotes and white outfits."

"Whatever he is experiencing right now is fine. I'm sure he'll find a quote for it in the good book, as always."

Nana Aba Anamoah blast Ofori-Atta

Some social media users have reacted to media personality Nana Aba Anamoah's post which is trending on X. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

missyakua_mawuli stated:

"This lady just discovered the word comeuppance, and she just had to use it😂😂."

reggierockstone711 stated:

"You know I ran to peep the word “ comeuppance” fastest!😂 ( I no attempt pronounce am yet till I hear how it is pronounced) #bleh👏👏."

ammanyameky3 stated:

"If you just googled comeuppance button."

milla_official stated:

"who else couldn't pronounce that word😂😂😂."

Barbeque stated:

"He’s getting his cucumbers ampa."

Yesutor stated:

"Have we reported him to Interpol?."

Savedbygraz stated:

"Always using unnecessary grammar 🙄."

mr.will2025 stated:

"In as much as I agree with her, ɔno ankasaa no, ɔnyɛ papa saaaa."

Sirstangh stated:

"The sad truth always hurt."

rosette_treats stated:

"Eei 😂😂😂😂 that word is what? 3den asem kora nie."

OSP lists 5 cases against Ofori-Atta

Due to his suspected participation in many corruption cases during his tenure in office, prosecutors have branded former Ghanaian finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta a fugitive.

Ken Ofori-Atta has been charged with causing the state to suffer financial losses, including the loss of a contentious national cathedral that is still unfinished even after the government allegedly spent $58 million (£46.6 million).

The former minister's attorneys said he was abroad for medical reasons, according to Agyabeng.

Check out the post below:

