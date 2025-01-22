2024 Miss Universe first runner-up Chidimma Adetshina will be a speaker at the Women of Valour conference

The pageant queen looked elegant in a stylish red short-sleeved dress as she made the official announcement

Numerous social media users have commented on Chidimma Adetshina's trending video posted on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

2024 Miss Universe first runner-up Chidimma Adetshina has announced that she would be one of the speakers at the 2025 Women of Valour conference in Paris.

The South African-Nigerian beauty queen said she was excited to share her experience with women across the world under the theme for this year's event - the Audacity of Courage.

2024 Miss Universe first runner-up Chidimma Adetshina invites women worldwide to attend Nana Aba Anamoah's Women of Valour conference in Paris. Photo credit: @chichi_vanessa.

Source: Instagram

Chidimma Adetshina, who represented Nigeria at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico, lauded Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah for giving back to the world through this women empowerment annual event in March.

Miss Universe Africa and Oceania highlighted that the theme for this year was personal for her as it delved into overcoming obstacles and limitations.

Chidimma Adetshina joins Women of Valour panelists

Some social media users have commented on Chidimma Adetshina's trending video on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these reactions below:

Giftsbybutterfly.ng stated:

"The girl is too fineeeeeeee!!!!😍."

preciousdegreat99 stated:

"God continue to bless you."

lucy_ukuma stated:

"Daughter of the soil🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 you will be victorious 🙏❤️."

oluwatobi_angel stated:

"You will conquer the universe, Chichi, such a brave woman."

ms_mide11 stated:

"Oh Chichi, I'm proud of you 🥹🥹🥰🥰🥰'm just over happy right now …greater heights, my love 😍😍keep winning."

anuarieal stated:

"See you in Paris🤝🫶🏻."

noblenajim stated:

"Success ❤️."

ndubuisiitodo stated:

"Soar Higher."

jnkemfrancis stated:

"The Queen ❤️❤️."

realiburess stated:

"That’s my girl 👏👏👏❤️❤️🥰😁."

patiencesamtan stated:

"Our miss universe, you are our winner."

tamel2bigtime stated:

"Her story needs to be heard globally."

zayichibu stated:

"She is a rounder 😍❤️🔥."

taleishaadams stated:

"Next, come to the 🇺🇸! ❤️."

detailsbyneyomi stated:

"She's gorgeous ❤️."

hudah_004 stated:

"The thought and anticipation of attending this year only for the venue to be moved😩😩😩the fee for the travel omg😩😩 would love to have been able to attend this year's 😍."

luxegiftsco stated:

"Amazing ❤️."

The Instagram video is below:

Chidimma Adetshina celebrates her birthday in style

Meanwhile, Chidimma Adetshina looked effortlessly chic in a corseted flamboyant gown for her 24th birthday party and photoshoot.

The beauty queen looked flawless in a heavy makeup, long eyelashes and bold red lipstick to complete her glamorous look.

She rocked a stylish fascinator while rocking expensive earrings to match with her beading pattern in her gown.

Chidimma Adetshina shared her makeup and hair transformational video on Instagram as she partied with her friends.

Watch the video below:

Nana Aba Anamoah speaks French in viral video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah mentoring many celebrities.

She even spoke impeccable French as she announced the venue for the next Women of Valour would be Paris.

Social media users have commented on Nana Aba Anamoah's trending video that was posted on Instagram.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh