Nam1 has reacted to news of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta being declared wanted by the Office of the Special Prosecutor

The businessman who was persecuted over allegedly defrauding customers of his Menzgold scheme seemingly felt vindicated in light of the latest development

Nam1 shared his experience dealing with Ken Ofori-Atta and the previous government and indicated how easily tables turn in life

Businessman Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as Nam1, has weighed in on the news that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has been declared wanted by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Nam1, who faced legal troubles over his Menzgold investment scheme, appeared to find a sense of vindication in the latest development. He reflected on his own experience with law enforcement, highlighting how swiftly circumstances can change.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nam1 recounted how he was declared wanted despite informing authorities about his whereabouts. He pointed out the irony of now seeing Ken Ofori-Atta in a similar situation, emphasising how unpredictable life can be.

Why Ken Ofori-Atta has been declared wanted

The Office of the Special Prosecutor announced on February 12, 2025, that Ken Ofori-Atta was a suspect in four high-profile corruption investigations.

These cases include the National Cathedral project, the Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) scandal, an agreement between the Electricity Company of Ghana and Beijing Technology Limited, and financial transactions linked to the Ghana Revenue Authority’s tax refund account.

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng stated that the former minister must return to Ghana to face the alleged charges. Authorities believe Ofori-Atta’s actions contributed to financial losses in several government dealings.

One of the key cases under investigation is the SML contract, which was the subject of a detailed report by the Fourth Estate. The report questioned the effectiveness of the company’s work despite securing a $100 million contract spanning a decade.

In response to public outcry, President Akufo-Addo commissioned an independent audit by KPMG in January 2024, leading to the termination of two contracts between the Ghana Revenue Authority and SML.

Ken Ofori-Atta, who served as Finance Minister from 2017 to 2024, was a central figure in Ghana’s economic policies. His tenure saw controversial financial decisions, including the restructuring of Ghana’s debt and the management of COVID-19 relief funds.

Nam1's Menzgold saga, what happened?

Nam1’s reaction to Ofori-Atta’s legal troubles stems from his own history with law enforcement. He, along with his wife and sister, was accused of defrauding over 16,000 people of GH¢1.68 billion through Menzgold.

His arrest in Dubai in January 2019 marked the beginning of a long legal battle. The Securities and Exchange Commission later shut down Menzgold for operating without a proper license.

Ken Ofori-Atta declared wanted by OSP. Photo source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Nana Aba blasts Ken Ofori-Atta

Nana Aba has also weighed in on the allegations levelled against Ken Ofori-Atta and is advocating for him to face the music.

YEN.com.gh reported that the media personality took to social media to register her displeasure with the former minister's conduct while in office.

Many Ghanaians have echoed similar sentiments, calling for his prosecution.

