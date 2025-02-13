Bukom Banku in a video he shared on his TikTok page had lunch with his lover, Akorkor Martha in the compound of their home

In the video, the retired boxer who was sporting a unique new look happily ate with the pretty lady and even fed her, showing his romantic side

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians admired the couple with the majority falling in love with the calm demeanour of Akorkor Martha

Retired Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku has shared a video of himself having lunch with his lover, Akorkor Martha, in the compound of their home.

In the video posted on his TikTok page, Bukom Banku was seen eating with the pretty lady and feeding her at some point. He had also grown his beard and dyed it brown, giving him a different look.

Many Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, with several people admiring Akorkor Martha’s calm nature. Some were also surprised to see a romantic side of Bukom Banku, who is known for his boisterous personality.

The former boxer has been in multiple relationships and was previously married to five women. In 2023, he disclosed in an interview at an Accra-based radio station that he had separated from three of them due to a lack of respect, which he no longer tolerated. It is unclear if Bukom Banku still remains married to multiple women.

Bukom Banku and lover stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Dada Poga Aries said:

"Akuorkor Martha dey do fine girl fine girl. Someone should tell her to also put the spoon down and join the husband. Banku family."

augusttappiah teased his English:

"Akorkor Martha is a sensible wife “say banku ebaa” don’t chop somebody coz Akorkor is the matter “ Martha ."

Benjamin Osei5471 said:

"I have started loving this man he’s so funny and friendly! I love Bukom Banku and the wife!"

Gh Minister commented:

"But I like your wife paa she no day talk wooow beautiful woman.🥰"

linanyark1 said:

"God bless you for loving this woman 💖🥰🙏U showed that is the heart that matters."

Kojo rich reacted:

"Does he live there ?? I’m just asking oo cos I have noticed he cooks and eats there."

