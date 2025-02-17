Michael Blackson Blackson in an interview with Vlad, chronicled how he lost $1 million in Euro Bonds and who was to blame for the loss

He mentioned that the finance minister and the NPP which was in government when the matter happened were to be blamed

He also apologised for initially blaming Ghana for the loss at the time it happened and pointed out the actual culprits

Comedian Michael Blackson has blamed Ghana’s former finance minister Ken Ofori-Attah and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for his $1 million loss in Eurobonds.

In an interview with Vlad TV, Michael Blackson explained that he invested in Eurobonds but lost his money due to government actions. He initially blamed Ghana as a whole but has now apologized, saying the real fault lies with the officials in charge at the time.

Back in 2024, he took to social media to express his frustration over the loss. His post sparked discussions, with many assuming he was blaming the entire country. He has now clarified that his criticism was directed at specific individuals in government.

Eurobonds are loans that governments or companies take from investors, promising to pay back with interest. However, economic challenges and policy decisions can make them risky.

Michael Blackson's experience sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Avengers277693 said:

"The economic challenges that Ghanaians went through were as a result of intentional mismanagement. @JusticeSremSai pls and pls again we are looking forward to u holding every single one of them accountable for the wrong they did to us."

LKKesse wrote:

“Two years ago, my organization, @Greatness_GIU planned to bring in hundreds of used laptops to distribute to schools in Ghana as part of our humanitarian initiative. However, the government required us to either pay import taxes of about 30% or secure clearance from the Ministry of Education. Faced with these hurdles, we had no choice but to bring in only 10 laptops instead. The real issue? Government!”

GhDevMe said:

"it was that bad under Nana Addo. Can he sue the former administration? If somebody was going to get him his money back, it means it's possible for the government to do it but he chose not to; turning it into an opportunity for his corrupt officials to benefit from it. Evil regime."

Man loses money to fire

A Ghanaian man lost money after his shop was burnt to the ground and he showed a stack of burnt cash.

YEN.com.gh reported that many Ghanaians sympathised with the young man as the money was a lot.

Reports indicated that the man hid the cash in the shop but the severity of the fire did not stop it from getting damaged.

