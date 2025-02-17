Charlotte Osei reacted after a blog post mistook her for Charlotte Oduro amid the marriage counsellor's divorce saga

The former EC boss clarified that she was not the one and asked for her name to be allowed to rest, sparking reactions

In the comments section of her post, many Ghanaians dropped funny reactions, finding the mishap quite amusing

Former Electoral Commission Chairperson Charlotte Osei has clarified that she is not involved in the ongoing divorce case between Counsellor Charlotte Oduro and her husband, Apostle Solomon Oduro.

Charlotte Osei made the statement after a blog mistakenly linked her to the story. She urged people to stop associating her name with the issue, drawing reactions from social media users.

The mix-up happened as details of Counsellor Oduro’s divorce case gained attention. Apostle Oduro, founder of the Royal Victory Family Church, recently confirmed that their 16-year marriage had been dissolved traditionally and was awaiting a court ruling.

Court documents showed that Counsellor Oduro was demanding GH₵1 million, a monthly allowance of GH₵10,000, and a four-bedroom house as part of the divorce settlement.

Apostle Oduro, in his suit at the Kwabenya Court, claimed the marriage was beyond repair. He alleged that his wife has refused to eat food prepared by their household chef for months and instead cooked separately in the master bedroom.

He also claimed that despite earning money from businesses he helped her establish, she had not contributed financially to their home.

Charlotte Osei, Charlotte Orudo confusion sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

cytyzens commented:

"Hahaha. Ma'am, these guys are just interested in getting audience, no mind them sha."

Yahushua_Saves said:

"You can’t rest because Ghana needs you. But do you know that you did us a disservice at some point? When you declared the 2016 elections, you mentioned that the figures were changing as they come into your system. You should have come out to give further explanation."

CadmanAttaMills wrote:

"There you go! You want to "rest small wai" because you are tired! So this was not a case of mistaken identity after all. Please reserve your strength for better things (such as the Constitutional Review). Salutations!"

megatrondelmusa said:

"This is why we keep advising, marry a s3x addict if you are a s3x addict. It’s a huge red flag if your woman doesn’t badger you for s3x while dating. s3x 3x daily like paracetamol is in order."

kdot1232592 said:

"On behalf of Ghana we say sorry mum."

GilbertOppong7 wrote:

"Na u be the only Charlotte Osei for Ghana here Ma'am?😂"

Charlotte Oduro recalls maltreating husband

Charlotte Oduro, in an old video that resurfaced recently, recalled how she used to maltreat her husband amid their divorce.

YEN.com.gh reported that the ex-wife shared details of an incident where she smacked the husband in a sensitive spot.

Many Ghanaians have followed the divorce saga keenly, expressing disappointment in her considering the nature of her work.

