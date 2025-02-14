A video of a young Ghanaian man opening up about his farming business has sparked many people's interest in agriculture

Speaking to a content creator, the young man, who is into okra farming, said his farm generates enough revenue for him

Many social media users who came across the video on TikTok thronged the comment section to react

A young Ghanaian man is making waves in the agriculture sector of the country as an okra farmer.

The young man, who is the founder of Green Rush Farms, ventured into agriculture after school to make a living for himself.

Meet the Ghanaian okra farmer who reportedly makes over GH₵30K every day. Photo credit: @ntiri.farms/TikTok.

In an interview with a content creator, the okra farmer opened up about his business, saying farming is a profitable endeavour that he would advise anyone to venture into.

He said he had grown from harvesting seven bags of okra to 25 daily, adding that he makes enough money from selling his produce.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young farmer suggested that okra farming is difficult but rewarding after harvest.

"Not the easiest crop to grow, but I think when you plant and take good care of it, it can generate revenue," he said.

The okra farmer advises his fellow Ghanaian youth to take advantage of the arable land in the country to venture into farming. Photo credit: UGC.

According to the caption accompanying the video, the young farmer allegedly makes around $2,000, equivalent to GH₵30,817,676.20, per day from his okra farms.

If this figure is accurate, the young man would make approximately $60,000 a month, equivalent to GH₵924,530,286.00.

Again, if the claim of making $2,000 per day is true, then the CEO of Green Rush Farms would be among the richest individuals in Ghana.

Netizens express interest in farming.

The claims made in the caption of the TikTok video appeared to have goaded the interest of many netizens in farming, as they thronged the comment section to make inquiries.

A few of the comments are compiled below by YEN.com.gh.

@AMINA M.RUFAI said:

"Please i am underground farmer and will wan to know the best okra variety with higher harvest for a period of over 3 months. thank you."

@Mohammed Sulemana also said:

"Stories like this can motivate our youth to venture into agriculture."

@Dr Oliver KWAME commented:

"Do more videos please. We are getting inspired."

Farmer urges youths to venture into farming

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man, who is into green pepper farming, opened up about his business.

Speaking in an interview, the green pepper farmer said he makes GH₵15,000 daily from his one-acre farm.

Because of the lucrative native of farming, the young man urged his fellow youths to consider venturing into agriculture.

