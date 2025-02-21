Abraham Attah shared a new photo on his Instagram page and it seemed he had grown his thick dreadlocks even longer and had a very mature look

The actor who gained stardom for his role as Agu in Beasts Of No Nation was fashionably dressed in a thick leather jacket

Abraham Attah was in an elevator when he took the mirror selfie and although it was just a single photo, it garnered hundreds of likes

Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah has shared a new photo on Instagram, showing off his longer dreadlocks and a more mature look. The Beasts of No Nation star, now based in the US, took the mirror selfie inside an elevator.

Attah was dressed in a thick leather jacket alongside a white inner shirt and wore a Boston Red Sox cap. His dreadlocks, now reaching his neck, covered half of his face. The post quickly gained hundreds of likes, with his transformation over the years being more noticeable than ever.

Abraham Attah rose to fame in 2015 when he starred as Agu in Beasts of No Nation, a Netflix film directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. With no prior acting experience, he delivered a powerful performance alongside Idris Elba. The movie was a success, earning great ratings on platforms like Rotten Tomatoes and winning several awards.

Following the film, Abraham Attah received multiple nominations and won several awards. He was honoured with the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor at the Venice International Film Festival, the Rising Star Award from the Black Film Critics Circle, and Best Male Lead at the Independent Spirit Awards.

In Ghana, he won Best Actor in a Leading Role and Discovery of the Year at the Ghana Movie Awards. Aside from Beasts Of No Nation, he featured in other big movies with the most prominent one being Spiderman Homecoming. His feature in the movie brought a lot of excitement to many Ghanaians although he played a minor role in the film.

Since leaving Ghana for the US, the actor has been balancing college education and his acting career.

He shares photos on his Instagram page from time to time which often garners a lot of likes and comments, mostly from Ghanaians who are proud to see the actor make something of himself.

Many people have often shared their eagerness to see Abraham Attah feature in another major film but so far, he has not shared any plans of being a part of another Hollywood blockbuster.

Musician Asem's new look goes viral

Another celebrity whose appearance sparked reactions online was veteran rapper Asem who seemed to have lost a considerable amount of weight.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the musician was at a bar happily drinking beer and having a hearty lunch. His look however was what many Ghanaians could not help but talk about.

Asem left Ghana for the US years ago and has since not been as active in the music scene as he used to be in his prime years.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

