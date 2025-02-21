Ghanaian-American actor and comedian Michael Blackson and his fiancée, Miss Rada, have announced that they are expecting their first child

Miss Rada shared a video of the baby's ultrasound and photos of her baby bump

Congratulatory messages for the couple poured in the comment section, with many expressing their excitement

Ghanaian-American actor and comedian Michael Blackson and his fiancée, Miss Rada, have announced that they are expecting their first child after getting engaged in 2021.

Michael Blackson and his fiancée, Miss Rada, are expecting their first child. Image Credit: @mzradadarling and @michaelblackson

Source: Instagram

Michael Blackson expecting first child

Miss Rada took to her Instagram page to announce that she and her longtime lover, Michael Blackson were expecting their first child.

In a touching message in the caption of the post, she noted that she realised that her belly was getting bigger and wondered whether she was gaining weight.

She also noted that she confirmed the great news after taking seven pregnancy tests and, in jest, added that it was a baby she was carrying and not food.

"My stomach kept growing, I thought it was weight gain…..No, I’ve confirmed 7 times that it’s not a food baby that I’m carrying."

Speaking about how Michael Blackson felt about the news, she stated that they were both ecstatic and expressed anticipation for the arrival of their bundle of joy.

"We both are ecstatic….we can’t wait to meet our little miracle 🖤🖤"

Reactions to Miss Rada's pregnancy news

Moroccan-American rapper French Montana's DJ, Duffey, and several others thronged to the comment section of Miss Rada's Instagram post to congratulate her.

Miss Rada's close friends and relatives expressed excitement that she had finally announced the great news to the public.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to Michael Blackson and Miss Rada's pregnancy news:

duffey said:

"Omg yayyy congratulations so happy for yall."

iamsodeelishis said:

My baby having a baby … we can’t wait ❤️

princesslove said:

You are already so loved!!!! Can’t wait to meet you 😍❤️❤️❤️❤️

joy_with_jordyn said:

Baby Blackson for the win ❤️ What a beautiful blessing. I’m so happy for you guys!

claudiajordan said:

"Yes!! The cat is finally outta the bag! We can’t wait to be aunties ! ❤️ u."

Source: YEN.com.gh