Sandra Adwoa Diamond, the surviving partner of the deceased Kumawood actor C Confion, flaunted her natural beauty in a TikTok video

In the video, she sang and danced to the love song by Ghanaian musicians Akwaboah and Cina Soul's Obiaa

Many people talked about how beautiful she looked in the video, while others wondered whether she had found love again

Sandra Adwoa Diamond, the surviving partner of the late comic actor C Confion, had many gushing over her natural looks while singing a love song.

C Confion's girlfriend searches for love

Sandra took to her TikTok account to share a lovely video of herself to give her ever-growing fanbase a glimpse of how she was doing since her beloved C Confion passed away on December 20, 2024, at the age of 35, after a serious illness.

In the video she shared, she sang word for word the lyrics of Ghanaian musicians Akwaboah and Cina Soul's Obiaa.

The lyrics of the song got many people wondering whether she was searching for another lover since hers was no more as she sang the lyrics to the song about looking for someone to call her own.

C Confion's girlfriend wore a simple outfit: a white tank top and a pair of low-waisted jeans that accentuated her fine figure.

The 21-year-old socialite wore a purple-coloured hair bonnet and wore no makeup as she showed off her natural beauty in the video.

Reactions as Sandra searches for love

Many people in the comment section talked about Sandra's striking beauty while showering her with lovely compliments.

Others wondered whether she was seriously searching for love as they made proposals in the video's comment section.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Sandra's TikTok video:

Ferdinand Arhin said:

"C Confion Love 💗."

Hajia Fatima❤️ said:

"Please I want to be your friend 😍😍😍

Nana Ama Diamond 💦 said:

"Much love sweet sister ❤️."

AWOB3D3WO International said:

"Please am der for u forget what was happened and build relationship together ok, u re so cute. Much love sweet sister ❤️"

Andre Onana Jnr said:

"Sandra ur so cute 🥰❤️."

C Confion's girlfriend flaunts beauty

YEN.com.gh reported that Sandra Adwoa Diamond, the surviving girlfriend of the late comic actor C Confion, captivated many with her striking beauty.

She shared a TikTok video of her salon visit, where she got her hair, makeup, and nails done, showcasing a stunning transformation.

The video quickly went viral, with fans admiring her gorgeous new look, while others applauded her style and elegance.

