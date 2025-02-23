Ghanaian gospel singer Mama Esther said a fan who claimed her music had impacted him gifted her a huge sum of money

According to the legendary gospel musician she called the man to confirm the transaction since she thought he made a mistake

However, the man confirmed the Mobile Money transaction and offered to do even more for the singer

Legendary Ghanaian gospel musician Mama Esther said she was amazed when a fan expressed his gratitude to her for her songs.

The veteran singer said the fan asked for her number to send her some airtime and so she obliged and shared her contact with the person.

Ghanaian gospel singer Mama Esther says she received GH¢10,000 from a fan and could not believe her eyes. Photo credit: mamaestherofficial

Source: Instagram

In a video on X, Mama Esther said she later saw a Mobile Money alert of GH¢10,000 on her phone. However, her initial thinking was that the person made a mistake while typing the amount.

She then called the person to inform him of the mishap. But the fan said the money was a token to thank Mama Esther for her songs.

Mama Esther added that the fan promised to give her some more money later. The singer said she was so surprised she called her children and shared the news with them.

She also asked them to call the generous fan so they could express their gratitude on her behalf.

“A young man called Solomon in Accra asked for my phone number and said he wanted to send me airtime. When I gave the phone number to him, he sent me GH¢10,000. I was just shaking. So, I thought he had made a mistake and called him.”

Ghanaian gospel singer Mama Esther and her daughter Ella who she features on her new single. Photo credit: mamaestherofficial

Source: Instagram

“Then he said: ‘Mama your songs have impacted me greatly.’ He said this was only a small part of his plans for me. So I started calling my children to thank him for me. After two of my children called him, he called me and told me my songs had been of great impact. These are things I treasure,” she added.

Watch the video below:

Netizens thank Mama Esther's fan

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@terra_unitedd said:

“I will one day bless Yaw Sarpong like that. Wishing him speedy recovery. Kyei Baafoc too.🙏.”

@okafflu wrote:

“You are really blessed ma’am and you deserve every Good thing.. You are a true daughter of the land .. in my generation, you helped shape the spirituality of our country.. And you never ventured into politics.. respect 🫡. God bless.”

@askghmedia said:

“Mama Esther is indeed a LEGEND! ❤️… May God bless the fan too for that great gesture.”

@KBOATENG18 wrote:

“Facts. Her songs carry powerful messages to the weary and disappointed. Her song inspires and counsels, yet our music players don't honour her hard work but do it for unnecessary controversial gospel songs. Mama Esther be legend.”

@bracanz_ said:

“If she was Gen Z she’d go and chase this person and sleep with them so she can get more money.❤️.”

@lamartheo wrote:

“We’ll be giving you more when we get there. Your songs your songs been inspiring since.”

@TerkpeteyDugba1 said:

“I tap into her testimony 🙏 I’ll also make an impact in someone’s life and they will surprise me big time.”

