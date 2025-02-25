Zionfelix in a video, obtained a UK visa for his mother and set in motion plans to fly her outside the country for the first time in her life

The blogger mentioned, that his mother's birthday was coming soon, and she had expressed her desire to celebrate the occasion overseas

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians praised the blogger for putting a smile on his mother's face and shared their desire to do the same for their own mothers

Zionfelix obtains a visa for his lovely mother. Photo source: zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

A video shared on the blogger's Instagram and TikTok pages showed the moment they picked up her passport and confirmed the visa approval.

Zionfelix mentioned that his mother wanted to celebrate her upcoming birthday overseas. In the video, the two were seen in his Mercedes-Benz as they drove to collect her passport and check the results.

When they arrived, they received the passport in a sealed package. Zionfelix opened it, and they found out that the visa had been granted. His mother was happy and thanked God for the success.

Zionfelix admitted that there were initial concerns about the approval, despite backing the application with his personal documents. However, their fears were eased when they saw the result.

Many Ghanaians in the comment section praised Zionfelix for making his mother happy. Some shared their hopes of doing the same for their own mothers. Others congratulated him on his success and for supporting his family.

Zionfelix has built a strong career in the digital space. Over the years, he expanded his brand with two YouTube channels, Zionfelix TV and Zionfelix Studio, making him one of the most recognised bloggers in Ghana.

Zionfelix, the award-winning blogger. Photo source: zionfelixdotcom

Source: UGC

Zionfelix praised for securing mum's visa

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ginalove said:

"Mummy, I want kobi, beef, and nwa when coming. Congratulations. God bless you Zion."

BB Nabz wrote:

"Nipa baako asesa abusua hyɛbrɛ . Zion nyame nhyira wo paa."

ODO SERWAAH wrote:

"It is very easy at her age to get a visa to the UK, she’s only going to visit because she cannot work."

Prince Nana Adjei said:

"Awwww, you've really done well… I will do the same for my mum."

Regina Oduro Adobea reacted:

"Putting a smile on your parent's face is a million of sikaduro. May you never lack bro."

Rabs said:

"My passport has yet to be stamped for the first time. When can I bring mine along as well, please?"

ajsarpong206 commented:

"My mum will experience the same in Jesus' name."

Zionfelix gifts friend cash

Zionfelix gave a friend who helped his blogging career a large sum of money during an event.

YEN.com.gh reported that this friend bought Zionfelix his first laptop when he started his blogging career.

The blogger expressed gratitude to him and referred to him as a key component in his success story.

